‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Teases a ‘Colossal Storm’ in Mid-Season Trailer

The Jersey Shore Family Vacation season is halfway over, and this week’s mid-season finale promises to be epic. In a trailer for the upcoming episode, the roomies are back in the Florida Keys, but it’s not all partying and sunshine. There’s a real hurricane coming, and it threatens to interrupt their fun.

At the start of the trailer, the whole group is preparing for a big storm to hit their resort, but they have to do some partying first. “We are at the storm,” Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino tells the camera. Then, the action cuts to a boat, where the partying is intense. They also take part in a “love workshop,” which Jenni “Jwoww” Farley’s fiancé Zack Clayton Carpinello does not seem too enthused about.

After that, an explosive dinner is teased, with plenty of censored cursing. There’s also wrestling on the floor and a mysterious note left under Sorrentino’s door. At one point, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi screams, “I want to go home!” Fans will have to watch the episode on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on MTV to figure out what caused that outburst.

This is not the first time the group has gone to Florida to film. After all, the original intent of Jersey Shore Family Vacation was to show the group vacationing together in Miami before the cameras began following the cast’s lives back in New Jersey again. The biggest difference between this trip and previous trips was the extra guests. Some members of the casts brought their children, Farley told TV Insider.

“The biggest difference is a lot of us brought our kids. They were living their best life,” Farley explained. “I think the Keys was a perfect place with COVID that we were able to have the hotel mainly to ourselves. We’re able to test for COVID every other day to make sure we were safe at all times, but interacting enough to live our best life in Florida. We couldn’t have asked for a better place to be. I enjoyed it.”

The new season has also focused on Angelina Pivarnick’s marriage struggles with Chris Larangeira. During last week’s episode, Pivarnick’s co-stars told her she should not stay in a “loveless” marriage. “It sucks to hear you should not be in a loveless marriage. I agree with that, but my heart and my mind they kind of play tug-of-war with each other,” Pivarnick said.

Pivarnick chose to tell this story in front of the cameras to help normalize therapy. “I think therapy is amazing,” she told TV Insider. “I think a lot of people frown upon it where they feel like lesser of a person if they go. I go on my own now. I learn more every day about myself.” She noted that couple’s therapy is “awesome too,” and she wanted to show how “marital problems” is something that many couples go through.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is now in its fifth season. The original Jersey Shore, Family Vacation and the Snooki & JWoww spin-off are all available to stream on Paramount+.