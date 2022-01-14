Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Delivers Bad News to Fans on ‘Jersey Shore’ Alum’s Return to Series

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola won’t be taking a trip down memory lane with her Jersey Shore castmates any time soon. Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi shares some depressing news for fans of reality TV co-star during her latest interview on the Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino podcast. She admits that despite her best efforts, Giancola refuses to join the Jersey Shore crew for even one episode.

“All of us girls texted her like, ‘Listen! Ronnie isn’t on the show right now. You should definitely come on even if it’s just a girls dinner—just with us and catch up,’” Snooki told Pellegrino on the Jan. 12 episode. “She’s just like, ‘No. I’m good.’ She wants nothing to do with the show.”

Sammi was one of the original cast members on the show, appearing for all six seasons between 2009 and 2012. “There’s literally nothing we can do. We all tried. She doesn’t care about [money],” she continued of the situation, further noting how she feels Giancola has moved on from her MTV days. “I just think she’s truly over it and she doesn’t want to be a part of it anymore,” she added. “We can’t beg her.”

Sammi may not be joining the group, but the rest of the gang aside from Ronni Ortiz has returned for Jersey Shore Family Vacation and is celebrating a major feat as they mark their 100th episode. “For me, the best part of having the family back together is clearly just making more memories with all of you and our kids and our significant others,” Deena Nicole Buckner said in an MTV clip. Vinny Guadagnino chimed in, “We really are a family now. We used to film and then we would leave each other and not see each other. But we love each other.”

Aside from Sammi, Snooki also at one point decided to call it quits on her Shore days. She walked away from the show in 2019 due to reasons related to her family. “I don’t like partying three days in a row. It’s just not my life anymore. And I wanna be home with the kids,” Polizzi said. “You know, like, I don’t mind here and there going to a dinner or whatever, but it’s just really hard on me to leave the kids and film the show.”

Though, as viewers can see, she eventually decided to come back. “I truly missed everyone and the show. i don’t regret leaving, because i truly needed a break for my soul and to just be a mom. but coming back has shown me how much i love this show, and my besties. I appreciate all of your support and understanding. Mawma needed a break, but now Mawma is back to bring the party for you & all good vibes,” she said of her reason to return.