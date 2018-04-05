Jersey Shore Reunion: Sammi Sweetheart Returns as Sex Doll

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola won’t be physically appearing on the upcoming Jersey Shore Family Vacation, but the reality personality will appear in a more unsavory format, according to TMZ.

The outlet reports that Doug Weldon, owner of hotsexydolls.com, says he was approached in early January by someone from production on the reboot about making a replica doll of Giancola.

Weldon says he was told the doll would be a big part of the show due to Giancola’s absence, though he was unable to make a copy of her face for the doll in such a short timeframe. Instead, production purchased a 5’5″ doll and Weldon provided them with two female heads made to look like Giancola, as well as four wigs.

The product was shipped to Miami in a box that the cast members can be seen opening in the show’s trailer, while the full contents will be revealed in the first episode, which premieres on Thursday.

On March 30, Giancola shared her reasons for not returning to the reboot in a post on Instagram.

“I have chosen not to join the show this season because I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and relationship,” she wrote. “I am not the same person as I was when I was 22. At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially toxic situations.”

“It was a difficult decision as I love my roomies,” she continued. “I’ve decided to focus on me, my future, and what truly makes me happy. I will forever be grateful to Jersey Shore and everything it has brought to me! I’ve just decided to live my life for me these days.”

The reality personality concluded by thanking her fans for their support.

“Also I am forever grateful and thankful for all of you!!!” she concluded. “Special shout out to my fans, but I’m not going anywhere! Follow me and stay tuned. You never know what I could be up to next!”

Returning cast members include Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “Jwoww” Farley, Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino. The original show launched in 2009 on MTV and ran for six seasons, making stars out of the cast members and forever cementing the series in popular culture.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation premieres Thursday, April 5 on MTV.

