‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’: Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Calls New Boyfriend a ‘Monster in Bed’

This week’s episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, a new man made his debut on the show. Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s new boyfriend, Zack Clayton Carpinello, appeared on the show after Farley told her co-stars about how great he is. She even called him a “monster in bed.”

Last week, Farley told Angelina Pivarnick and Lauren Sorrentino she was dating a 24-year-old. She finally revealed more information about Carpinello, describing him as her “friend’s little brother.”

“We’re completely different. Not a tattoo, nothing,” she said of Carpinello. “Total white boy. Polo-khaki-wearing. Not my style at all.”

Farley told her friends Carpinello “turns into this f– monster in bed.”

“I was like, ‘Are you an escort? Like, what’s going on?’ It wasn’t normal,” she said. “I had to look up positions and stuff! You ever hear of closed missionary? Apparently, it’s a thing.”

Later on, Jwoww told Ronnie Ortiz-Magro she is dating a 24-year-old, which left him stunned. Sorrentino assured Ortiz-Magro that Carpinello is a “mature” 24. Ortiz-Magro was still not buying it. Pivarnick revealing that JWoww “ice-cubes her vagina” did not help either.

Ortiz-Magro told the camera he was happy for Farley, but he still thought it was a little soon for Farley to get involved with a new guy so soon after her split from husband Roger Mathews.

“I don’t even think the papers are finished being printed for the divorce,” Ortiz-Magro said. “I mean, I’m not no relationship guru, but Jenni’s so good at giving advice, I’m sure she knows exactly what she’s doing.”

Later, Farley visited Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi to talk about Carpinello. Polizzi could see how “smitten” her friend is with Carpinello. During the visit, Carpinello called since he was already on his way to their first proper date. Polizzi yelled, “I think Jenni’s falling in love with you!” into the phone.

During the actual date, it was clear that both of them are smitten with each other. Farley suggested they go to Las Vegas so she can introduce Carpinello to the rest of her friends. Since that is what she really wants, Carpinello agreed.

“This is actually the first date of Zack and I in the public. I’m already extra nervous because Zack is f– hot. Like, really hot. And he’s really into me. And I love that! I didn’t want a relationship because I was so basically scorned, but I never thought I was gonna find someone like him,” Farley told the camera. “He just really started making it apparent that he wants to be part of my everyday life, so I just hope he’s willing to go to Vegas with my roommates because I’m in this relationship 100 percent, and I hope he is, too.”

In a scene towards the end of the episode, Pivarnick and Ortiz-Magro shared their thoughts about Farley’s relationship. Ortiz-Magro still believes Farley is moving way too fast.

“She had like a three-hour break between her and Roger before she moved on. The problem was is that she decided to get married at the peak of her career, and a lot of us took advantage of all the opportunities, traveling, we got to grow and live our lives, and Jenni stayed where she was,” Ortiz-Magro said. “And now she has that opportunity, and she’s gonna go crazy.”

Farley, 33, and Carpinello have already made their red carpet debut. On Aug. 29, Farley and Mathews’ divorce was finalized. The former couple has two children, Mailani, 5, and Greyson, 3.

New Jersey Shore Family Vacation episodes air Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

