‘Jersey Shore’ Cast Reportedly Staging Intervention for Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

Things may be spiralling out of control for Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, and his MTV co-stars are reportedly stepping in to help.

Radar Online reported Thursday that after months of fighting with his baby mama Jen Harley and the death of his dog, Ortiz-Magro is “absolutely out of control,” as per a source close to him.

His co-stars Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “JWoww” Farley are even reportedly planning an intervention about their friend’s partying.

“Snooki and JWoww are really concerned and they are trying to get him to go and get help before it’s too late,” the insider told Radar, adding that the entire cast of the hit MTV show is trying to convince their pal to check into a treatment center.

Things have been volatile between Ortiz-Magro and Harley since the episode of the Jersey Shore Family Vacation reboot in which he may or may not have cheated on her during her pregnancy aired in April, shortly after the birth of their daughter Ariana.

While their co-parenting relationship calmed down for a while after the latest round of social media drama, things took a turn for the worse when Harley allegedly showed up in Vegas, where the Jersey Shore crew is currently filming the second season of the reboot, and ended up with a warrant out for her arrest.

“Ronnie and Jen have been fighting over their daughter. Ronnie has been filming the show in Vegas the last couple of days and Jen wouldn’t tell him where their daughter is. She showed up to the hotel where they were filming,” a source told Us Weekly last week. “Jen lunged, spit and shoved Ronnie. Hotel security got involved, who then called the Las Vegas police department.”

“When police got to the hotel, they couldn’t find Jen,” the insider added. “She left the hotel at that point. They are still trying to find her for questioning.”

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to the publication that the police were called to the scene of the alleged battery. “Officers arrived and Jen Harley was not there,” Officer Rivera said at the time. “Officers determined a battery did take place. Officers will submit a warrant for Domestic Violence to the District Attorney’s office, the DA will then determine if they will make it an active warrant.”

The drowning death of their beloved dog may have put fuel to the fire, the source added.

“Their pit bull died. That’s part of why they were fighting,” the source said. “Jen was supposed to be taking care of the dogs when he was away filming, and Ronnie came home to their house and found the dog dead in the pool.”

Radar’s insider said since the incident, Ortiz-Magro has been “coping the best way he knows how, which is getting really f—ed up.”

We hope the couple can work things out for the sake of their daughter.