‘Jersey Shore’ Alum Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola Has Fans Freaking out Over ‘Wifey’ Bracelet

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola’s followers were all over the map thinking she and fiancé Christian Biscardi had tied the knot in secret as she shared a photo of a bracelet engraved with “WIFEY” to her Instagram feed Monday. While the caption made it clear the former Jersey Shore star was simply advertising for her online boutique, followers who didn’t read it correctly mistook the ad as a wedding announcement, as first reported by InTouch Weekly.

“Did you get married?” one follower asked, as another simply wrote, “Congratulations Sammi you have come so far.”

One Instagram user chimed in, “U deserve the happiness girl” while another commented, “Congratulations you deserve all the happiness.”

Giancola and Biscardi announced their engagement in March after about two years of dating, with the MTV personality writing on Instagram alongside a photo of the proposal, “I’m completely overwhelmed with happiness. Yesterday was the best day of my life! I get to marry my other half, best friend and soulmate. I look forward to spending the rest of my life with you [Christian] I love you!!”

Biscardi also wrote a heartfelt note after the big proposal, writing alongside the same photo, “I am beyond excited to get to marry my best friend! Here’s to the future Mr. & Mrs. Biscardi.”

Jersey Shore fans have been itching to keep up with Giancola since she declined to reunite with her roommates for Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

“I have chosen not to join the show this season because I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and relationship,” she wrote on Instagram of her decision. “I am not the same person as I was when I was 22. At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially toxic situations. However, it was a difficult decision as I love my roomies.”

“She is doing great and building a house with her boyfriend and happy in her relationship,” Deena Cortese added to PEOPLE back in June 2018. “I think she is glad she made the decision not to come back.”

