Jeremy Vuolo Shares Tender Throwback of Wife Jinger With Her Sister

Jeremy Vuolo might just be husband of the year with his latest social media post.

The Counting On cast member took to Instagram this week to share a heartwarming post about his wife Jinger, sharing how he will always be there for her.

A princess never puts on her own socks. I’ll take it from here, @jessaseewald A post shared by Jeremy Vuolo (@jeremy_vuolo) on Sep 28, 2017 at 7:26am PDT

Posting an image of a young Jinger Duggar getting her socks on with the help of sister, Jessa, the photograph is quite the throwback.

“A princess never puts on her own socks. I’ll take it from here, [Jessa Seewald],” Vuolo wrote.

Snapped around Christmas, 1995, Vuolo’s caption is one that had fans smitten, calling the message “cute,” “sweet” and one that just “melts a heart.”

Keeping his promise, Vuolo has definitely proved he is Jinger’s “prince charming” or “knight in shining armor.”

Earlier this summer, the couple shared with fans via their family’s official Instagram account that they bought their first home in Laredo, Texas, proving the two newlyweds are certainly settling into newlywed life most perfectly.

The nearly 1,500 square-foot, four-bedroom home located in Webb County was built around 1998 and features a lot size of more than 6,000 square feet. Their new home is also less than two miles away from elementary schools, hinting to audiences and fans that perhaps the two are preparing for expanding their family.

The single family home is also north of Grace Community Church, where Vuolo is pastor.

In an interview with PEOPLE this past year, the couple said they have “perfectly adapted” to their new life in Laredo, Texas, calling it their “biggest blessing.”

But as for whether the two are starting their family anytime soon, Jinger last told the publication that they are leaving it up to the “higher power.”

“We are just enjoying our life together,” she said, “And we will see what the Lord does.”