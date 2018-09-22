Jeremy Roloff Details ‘Tough Months’ With Wife Audrey in Emotional Post

Former Little People, Big World star Jeremy Roloff shared some “tough months” with wife Audrey Roloff recently, as he revealed in an Instagram post celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary Thursday.

Roloff shared two videos from the wedding, including one with his wedding vows. The other video shows the couple sharing their first kiss after tying the knot.

“Today marks four years with my beautiful bride,” Roloff wrote. “Happy anniversary babe! You continue to impress me. Getting to know you, re-learn you, and partner with you has been an adventure, and all things considered – it’s just beginning. These have been tough months recently, but hard work always pays off. I love you and I love writing a love story with you. ‘If the next half is half as good as the half we’ve known – here’s hail! To the rest of the road.’”

Roloff also added the hashtags “A Love Letter Life,” “Journey of Jer And Auj” and “Beating 50 Percent.”

Audrey also shared videos from the wedding, including a list of promises she made to Roloff. “I can’t believe it’s been 4 YEARS since I made those promises. I love you more today Farmer,” she wrote.

Roloff did not go into detail on what sparked the “tough months,” but the couple has had a few challenges recently. After welcoming their first daughter, Ember Jean, in September, Audrey was diagnosed with mastitis, which made it impossible for her to breastfeed Ember at first. In January, she was finally able to breastfeed Ember herself.

The two also made the difficult decision to leave LPBW in July.

“After 14 years, over 300 episodes, and 17 seasons, the time has come,” Jeremy wrote on Instagram. “A year ago I made the decision that this season would be our last. It has been an amazing run, and I can’t say thank you enough to all of you who have watched and supported us along the ride. We have the most loyal fans on TV and we appreciate every one of you. You are what made doing this so fun. [pray emoji] We will still be supporting the family as they carry the #LPBW torch onward. This is a decision concerning Audrey and me specifically – the show must go on!”

The couple have been open about struggles in their relationship in the past, especially in their new book, A Love Letter Life: Peruse Creatively, Date Intentionally, Love Faithfully. For the first three years of their relationship, they were a long-distance couple, giving them an early test.

“[Maintaining a long-distance relationship] was really difficult for us. We did it for three years, and in the book we explain how it started, how we survived it,” Roloff told PEOPLE in August. “And Audrey almost ended our love story. We tell that story and I got emotional when I reread it… There are [also] two other really difficult moments outside of [long] distance that were big challenges and learning curves.”

A Love Letter to Life will be released in April 2019.

