Jeremy Roloff Reveals Desire to Buy Family Farm, Calls Endeavor ‘Very Expensive’

Jeremy Roloff is about to become a father of two, and he is hoping to one day watch his children run around on his own farm. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, July 24, the former Little People, Big World star revealed that a recent trip to YL Mona farm had made him want to purchase Roloff Farms, though the price tag is “very expensive.”

“I’m totally re-inspired to eat healthier, consistently exercise, and to buy a farm,” Roloff’s post began. “We spent this last week at the [Young Living] convention in Salt Lake City and it was awesome.”

Roloff went on to write that during the trip they got to meet “more of Audreys [more than oils] team and other folks actively pursuing a healthy lifestyle,” though there was one major highlight of the trip that re-sparked his desire to have a farm of his own.

“Highlight for me was visiting the YL Mona farm,” he continued. “It was an absolutely beautiful property and got my brain firing on all cylinders with ideas and dreams for (hopefully) Roloff farms.”

“Growing up on a farm the passion for land has never left me,” he said. “Auj and I have been working very hard to be able to acquire one someday and visiting the Mona farm was a big encouragement in our efforts.”

Roloff’s trip to YL Mona farm has seemingly caused him to have a change of heart, as his father revealed during the season finale of Little People, Big World that none of his children were interested in purchasing the family property, telling his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, his ex-wife, Amy Roloff, and her boyfriend, Chris Marek, that “none of the kids have expressed any real” interest.

Having a farm of his own would certainly give him and wife Audrey Roloff plenty of room to expand their family. The couple, who married in September of 2014 and welcomed daughter Ember Jean just three years later in September of 2017, announced in July that they are expecting their second child together.

“Baby #2 is coming in January!!!” Audrey wrote. “Ember is gonna be a big sister! We are so grateful and excited for this little blessing to join our family.”

In his own post, Jeremy announced that “Ember Jean is going to be a big sister! We’re very excited to grow our family. Thanks for following our journey and for your continual support of our family.”