Jeremy and Audrey Roloff Post Adorable Camping Photo With Baby Ember Amid Pregnancy News

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff are celebrating their family’s big news with a fun-filled camping trip! The Little People, Big World couple, who announced last week they were expecting a second child, brought daughter Ember on an outdoorsy weekend ahead of Independence Day, sharing photos of the outing with their fans on Instagram.

Alongside photos of the family hiking, sitting around a bonfire, and spending time together outside, Audrey alluded to her pregnancy with a sweet caption.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“First camping trip as a family of 4. We had so much fun last weekend camping,” she began. “Exploring an old abandon railroad, splashing in the river, roasting mallows, and falling asleep to the crackle of the fire.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Audrey Mirabella Roloff (@audreyroloff) on Jul 3, 2019 at 8:52pm PDT

The expectant mother added, “Also, how is it that pancakes taste ten times when made in a camp-stove? It was a weekend where we felt totally ‘us’ and my heart is full.”

The post came just days after TLC personalities announced 1-year-old daughter Ember would soon be a big sister, sharing photos of their family posing with the sonogram.

“We’ve got some exciting news,” Jeremy wrote. “Ember Jean is going to be a big sister! We’re very excited to grow our family. Thanks for following our journey and for your continual support of our family.”

Sharing the same photos, Audrey wrote on her profile, “Baby #2 is coming in January!!! Ember is gonna be a big sister! We are so grateful and excited for this little blessing to join our family.”

They’re not the only Roloff couple to be adding a new baby to the family. Jeremy’s twin brother, Zach, and his wife Tori announced in May they were also expecting baby number two, making 1-year-old son Jackson a big brother.

“Zachary and I are so excited to announce that Jackson is going to be a big brother! We are expecting a sweet baby girl this November!” they said on social media. “Thank you so much for always supporting our family and loving us!”

Photo credit: Instagram/Audrey Roloff