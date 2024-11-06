Reality Stars Get Engaged Following Years of Rocky On-Off Relationship

Love wins, at least for MTV stars Amanda Miller and JJ Mizell. After years of a rollercoaster romance, the Siesta Key stars have gotten engaged. The MTV co-stars made the announcement in a joint Instagram post on Friday, Oct. 25, writing, “My forever, always. Soon to be The Mizell’s.” They shared seven photos from their engagement, including one where they were joined by their 7-month-old daughter, Miya.

They began dating when they were teens. As part of the reality show, they reunited. Miller and Mizell addressed cheating allegations and other factors that impacted their relationship. After several makeups and breakups, they re-committed to one another in 2023 after Miller’s split with Josh Pelton months earlier. He later took to social media to claim he was “dumped” over the “phone” on the 4th of July holiday.

They’ve kept fans updated on their ever-changing love on social media. On March 25, the couple welcomed Miya Marie Mizell, their first child together. “03/25/24 Best day of our lives! Welcome to the world baby girl,” the couple captioned an Instagram post announcing the birth of their daughter.

They recently celebrated Miya turning seven months with a special Instagram post.

“7 months old. Every smile, new expression, and tiny milestone feels like magic. Reaching for you, recognizing you, laughing with you. These little moments remind you of the amazing bond growing between you and your baby. Discovery, joy and unconditional love makes every new achievement extra special,” her mother wrote alongside a video of her baby swinging.

Siesta Key premiered in 2017 and aired for five seasons. The show is inspired by MTV’s Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County. The final season aired in 2022. Per an official logline via Imdb, the series “follows a group of young adults confronting issues of love, heartbreak, betrayal, and looming adulthood as they spend the summer together. Nothing is off-limits while they come of age, figuring out who they are and who they want to become.”