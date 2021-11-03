Another Duggar Is Officially Courting

Jeremiah Duggar is officially courting. The 22-year-old former Counting On star announced Wednesday on social media that he is dating Hannah Wissmann and has “never been so happy.” Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s son shared three photos with his courtship partner, saying he has “never felt so blessed!!!”

“Getting to know each other has been one of the greatest joys of our lives!” he continued. “We are excited to start sharing our story with all of you and to see what God has in store for our future. #mygirlfriend.” Wissman posted the same photo and similar caption on her own profile to announce the big news. The TLC personality’s family was quick to celebrate Jeremiah’s big news, with sister Jessa (Duggar) Seewald commenting, “Good lookin’ couple right there.”

“YES! So happy for you two!” Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth chimed in, adding the “100” emoji as well as hearts and smiles. Jana Duggar commented with a heart-eye emoji, “Y’all are the cutest! So happy for you all!” while Joseph and Kendra Duggar wrote from their joint Instagram account, “Congratulations y’all!!!”

Jeremiah’s big relationship news comes just six months after twin brother Jedidiah Duggar tied the knot with Katey Nakatsu in April. Jed, who announced in September he and his wife were expecting their first child together in spring 2022, previously gushed over Nakatsu as the answer to his prayers on social media.

“For a long time I have prayed for my future spouse, not knowing who that person would be,” he wrote in April alongside honeymoon photos. “God answered my prayers far beyond what I could have ever imagined in Katey! We have enjoyed quietly developing our relationship over the past year and every moment together has been amazing!” He continued how “grateful” he was for his wife, saying to her that “the thought of sharing the rest of my life with you makes me the happiest man in the world!”

The Duggars have also been weathering Josh Duggar’s ongoing child pornography case after the oldest Duggar son was arrested in April. Josh has pleaded not guilty to receiving and possessing child sex abuse material and was released under the custody of third-party guardians to await his November trial.