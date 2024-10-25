Jason Duggar’s Wedding Broke a Longtime Duggar Family Tradition

Jason Duggar and Maddie Grace Duggar broke a longstanding Duggar family tradition at their wedding earlier this month. The newlyweds, who tied the knot in front of 300 people in Tennessee on Oct. 3, decided to pave their own way and open the dance floor at their reception – a first for the 19 Kids and Counting family.

“Some stuff happened at this wedding that’s never happened at a Duggar wedding before,” Jason’s brother-in-law, Jeremy Vuolo, revealed on the Wednesday, Oct. 23 episode of his podcast with wife Jinger Duggar Vuolo. “You know what I’m talking about, three words—’Cha, Cha Slide.’”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jeremy and Jinger Vuolo (Getty Images)

Jinger revealed that in her family, there had never before been a dance floor at a wedding reception, as many guests don’t know how to dance unless given express instructions in the song. “No one knows how to dance,” the Counting On alum explained. “I mean, not no one, some of the siblings, some of them have done dance lessons, and some of the bridesmaids. But it’s not part of the culture at all and so it just was interesting. That was an experience.”

Jana and Jeremy clarified that Jana Duggar and Stephen Wissman, who tied the knot in August, were the first Duggar couple to have a first dance at their wedding, but Jason and Maddie debuted the open dance floor for guests.

“But then Jason and Maddie had the first dance and then they opened the dance floor,” Jeremy explained. “This poor DJ had to be so confused as to what was happening.”

He explained that while the guests would be really into the songs that had instructions as to how to dance to them, they would leave the dance floor for more traditional hits. “I went up to [the DJ] at one point, and I was like, ‘Bro, do you have any idea what you gotta do at this wedding?’” Jeremy remembered. “And he was like, ‘No, but it’s wild.’ And I just said, ‘Dude, you just need to know, they don’t dance.’”

Despite the lack of experience with getting down on the dance floor, Jeremy said that the whole reception experience was “a ton of fun.” He then added to his wife, “but it made me realize, Jinger, as many weddings as we go to, we gotta take some dance lessons.”

Jason and Maddie first met on Instagram in December 2023, and the two connected over DMs before Jason popped the question on Aug. 24 in a romantic beachside proposal.