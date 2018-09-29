Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Posts Photo With ‘Jersey Shore’ Family Following Divorce Filing

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Jenni “JWoww” Farley returned to Instagram this weekend after she filed for divorce from Roger Mathews, her husband of nearly three years.

Farley shared a photo of her Jersey Shore family, with Mathews notably nowhere in sight.

On Saturday, Farley shared the photo without adding a caption. It includes Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Pilozzi, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and other Jersey Shore stars with their children in front of a flower display.

Farley also shared a photo of her daughter Meilani Mathews with Pilozzi’s daughter, Giovanna LaValle.

In another new Instagram post, the two daughters are shown pretending to fight. “Deleted scenes of Vegas [Jersey Shore] [Snooki] fight round 16,” Farley jokingly wrote in the caption.

Farley filed for divorce from Mathews on Sept. 12, according to the Asbury Park Press. The couple married in 2015 and are parents to Meilani, 4, and son Greyson, 2.

After news about the divorce broke, Mathews went to Instagram to defend himself against cheating rumors and insisted there was no drama behind the split.

“So here you go you blood thirsty b—rds who have to know what’s going on,” he said in the video. “My wife filed for divorce, it’s true, I’m just going to keep it simple. I don’t blame her, there’s no cheating or any dumb s— or juicy details.”

Mathews said Farley “grew tired” of the “not good” pattern in their relationship and vowed not to win her back.

“I’m going to win my wife back. I’m going to win her affection back. I’m going to win her love back – I have no intentions of being a single dad,” he said.

The two are going to counseling, Mathews said, even though Farley filed divorce papers. She is also reportedly seeking primary custody.

Us Weekly reported that the divorce came after Mathews refused to appear on the second season of Family Vacation, but backed out.

“Roger was supposed to appear on the second season of Jersey Shore reunion regularly, but decided right before Jenni left that he didn’t want to do it,” a source told the magazine. “He doesn’t like being the center of attention. He is fine with who Jenni is, but never had any desire to be famous or on TV. He lets her do her thing and doesn’t get in the way.”

In an interview with Us Weekly six days before filing for divorce, Farley expressed some frustrations with Mathews, noting that his line of work makes it difficult for him to be at home with their children.

“[He works from] 6:30 [a.m.] until 6 p.m. He’ll try to pop in, but he tries to go to the gym before or after. He also does acupuncture and a chiro appointment because he’s old. He’s grandpa,” she explained. “It’s really about maintaining ourselves to be the best parents because if we are overweight, tired or sluggish … the kids are nonstop.”

