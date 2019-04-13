Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Spotted on Romantic Date With Mystery Man

Jenni “JWoww” Farley is moving on amid her divorce from husband Roger Mathews.

The Jersey Shore star shared photos from an intimate lunch date with a mystery man on her social media. Farley posted a photo on her Instagram Story that showed her hand holding a glass of red wine while she ate next to her date on a terrace overlooking the water.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The MTV star later shared a video on Snapchat that showed a man’s arm as she sat next to her mystery date in a car together while “Titanium” played on the radio, as first reported by Us Weekly.

Farley’s rep Robyn Matarazzo commented on the social media posts, telling the outlet: “Jwoww has moved on and is happy.”

The date comes a week after Farley reunited with Mathews for a pre-Easter train ride in New Hope, Pennsylvania, along with their children, Meilani, 4, and Greyson, 2. The pair, who tied the knot in 2015 announced their separation in September 2018, with Farley later accusing Mathews of abusive behavior during their marriage.

“You are an abuser to the core, Roger Mathews. You have pushed me. You have shoved me,” she wrote on her blog in January. “You have aggressively thrown me to the ground. You have prevented me from closing doors to escape having you coming at me. You have belittled and disparaged me. You have threatened me.”

“I will never allow someone to try all avenues to ruin the person I worked so hard to become… I have been broken down, beaten, hospitalized, traumatized, threatened, degraded, battered, and abused. I got out. I stand strong today. For me. For Greyson. For Meilani,” she concluded. “They will not grow up watching their mother being a victim of domestic violence. I will be a victim no longer. Roger, know this here and for always – my kindness should never again mistaken for weakness. Remember that. I will not be threatened. I will not be controlled. I will not be broken.”

The couple’s recent reunion led some fans to wonder if they were headed for reconciliation, though her rep shut down speculation rather quickly.

“Jenni’s kids’ needs and wants will always come first,” Matarazzo told the publication in a statement. “She is being an adult about the divorce and working towards being better co-parents. As far as the divorce, there is no reconciliation in the future and she is excited about continuing to move on with her life.”

One person who is likely not the mystery man is Farley’s Jersey Shore co-star Paul “DJ Pauly D” Delvecchio, who clarified the status of their relationship after he threw her a birthday party in March.

“She’s a great girl, she’s awesome,” he said on Tuesday while promoting his new MTV series. “But she is like a sister to us, she’s like family. I wouldn’t want to cross that line again.”