Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Posts Heartbreaking Photo and Caption About Son Greyson, and Fans Are Weighing In

Following the finalization of her divorce earlier this year, Jersey Shore star Jenni “JWoww” Farley is all about motherhood these days and spending a lot of her time with her two children, Meilani, 5 and Greyson, 3, who was diagnosed with autism. But whille the MTV star has been actively sharing her journey as a parent understanding and working effectively with her toddler son’s condition, she is sharing the harsh realities that come with autism, including a rough night she experienced that has fans chiming in with support and love.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenni JWOWW (@jwoww) on Dec 23, 2019 at 6:01pm PST

In the photo and message posted to her official Instagram on Monday night, Farley admitted the young boy couldn’t make it through the night because she “didn’t pick him up in the exact spot he needed” her to.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“My sweet [Greyson] took 45 minutes to calm down tonight… all because I didn’t pick him up in the exact spot he needed me to and he couldn’t continue the night unless I did,” Farley wrote. “Lately, Greyson has been experiencing OCD tendencies. Not sure if they are related to his ASD or just overlap. He cannot continue anything until it’s redone the way he wants. Whether it’s dressing himself, making his own drinks, or walking a certain way… it has to be ‘Greyson do.’ It’s fine sometimes, but as his mom I have to break him of these habits before it affects him socially.”

Farley further adds that she chose not to pick up her son in the way he wanted, but was “ready in open arms when he was ready to give in.”

“Sometimes it takes 5 seconds… sometimes it takes an hour. Every time breaks my heart but I’ll never give in,” she wrote. “If I give in, he will just up the level next time. One day he will learn and grow up to be an incredible adult. Until then, mama will be right by your side helping your every step. So Greyson, hoping one day you will read this and know Mommy never gave up.”

The heartbreaking caption brought in a plethora of a comments, beaming of support and love from fans and Farley’s fellow Jersey Shore friends, including Nicole “Snooki’ Polizzi. “You’re the strongest mawma i know & i love you. Bubby is so lucky to have you as his mommy,” she wrote.

Farley’s boyfriend, Zack Carpinello also commented on the post with a simple heart emoji.

“That caption!” added TV host, Tanisha Thomas. “Going through a silent battle currently this gave me strength blessings to you and your beautiful prince.”

A few fans who also happen to be mothers of children with ASD also commented, sharing their own stories and support for Farley during this difficult transition in understanding.

“As an ASD mama I feel you 10000%,” wrote one fan. “My son is currently in meltdown mode right now. He also has OCD tendencies and his routine is just as rigid as Greyson’s! They are very similar. You’re doing amazing mama, keep on keeping on! Merry Christmas.”

“Hang in there Jen.. I hope it gets better the older he gets. Being a mom is already difficult enough I couldn’t imagine with a child who has ASD and OCD. You are doing great.. even when you feel like you aren’t!” added another.

“OCD runs with ASD big time. My son is 15 and we still have to review our day. But luckily at his age we can work through it with talking,” another fan added.

“You’re amazing keep doing what you know in your heart you need to do” another wrote with a string of heart emojis.

“I did ABA therapy with kids with ASD for years, and I experienced the same things with them! I promise you that it gets better with time. You’re doing amazing things for him, and he will continue to progress,” wrote another.

The MTV reality show star will be spending her first Christmas with family since finalizing her divorce to Roger Mathews his past August. The two are currently co-parenting their two children. Since the split, Farley has been dating Carpinello. The two haven’t been drama free though as he found himself in some hot water after a clip of him flirting with another cast mate, Angelina Pivarnick, was aired.

Photo credit: Getty Images