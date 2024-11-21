Jenn Tran Says She Sobbed After ‘DWTS’ Tour Snub

Jenn Tran won’t be going on tour with her Dancing With the Stars castmates next year. The Bachelorette alum was left “sobbing” after learning that she hadn’t been included in the upcoming Dancing With the Stars: Live! tour, which kicks off on Jan. 7 and hits 68 cities across the country before wrapping in April.

“I got a call about tour, and I won’t be going on tour, which is really sad because I really wanted to go,” Tran, 26, shared in an Instagram video she posted on Wednesday, Nov. 20. “I felt like with tour, I was gonna be able to hold onto this feeling a little bit longer and hold onto this dancing moment that I’ve been having.”

The former ABC leading lady admitted she “started sobbing” when she got the news, despite it feeling “so silly” to be so emotional. “I’m crying because I can’t dance when two months ago, I didn’t even know that I liked to dance,” she quipped.

Tran said that joining the 2025 tour felt like “one last opportunity for [her] to perform,” which is the part of dance she grew to love most during her time on Season 33. “I can still go and take dance classes, which I’m gonna do, but the performance aspect of it and putting on a live show for that amount of people and just, like, dancing with all these people on Dancing With the Stars and the whole family aspect of it, it is just sad that it really, truly has just come to an end for me,” she explained. “It’s OK. I just need to have a little moment about it.”

Tran is trying to stay positive, despite her devastating exclusion from tour. “You know the saying, ‘Don’t cry because it’s over. Smile because it happened,’” she told her followers. “And it really is true. I really did have the best two months of my life dancing.”

Tran joined DWTS Season 33 following her dramatic split from fiancé Devin Strader on The Bachelorette Season 21 finale. She and pro partner Sasha Farber became fan favorites due to their chemistry both on and off of the dance floor, but they were ultimately eliminated during the show’s Halloween episode.

Earlier this week, Tran joked on TikTok that she was having a “midlife crisis for a hot second” after being eliminated from DWTS. “Honestly, I’m not going to lie. I was maybe being dramatic, slash I really just loved being on the show so much, so it was really hard to go from literally dancing every day all the time to suddenly the next day not dancing,” she shared.

Tran added, “I felt like I broke up with dancing and I didn’t know if it was going to take me back or not. It is kind of like breaking up with somebody because you’re in constant contact with them every day, and then the next day you’re not. Immediately ghost. Nothing. Dancing ghosted with me.”

DWTS has yet to announce which celebrities will make appearances on this year’s tour.