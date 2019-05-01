Jenelle Evans: What Is the ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star’s Net Worth

As Jenelle Evans’ name continues to appear in headlines, many Teen Mom 2 fans are wondering what the MTV star’s net worth is.

In 2015, Evans told radio station 107.5 KZL that at that point, she had made “a little bit over maybe half [a million dollars].”

“I wouldn’t really say that [I’ve made a million dollars],” she said. “I would say a little bit over maybe half [a million]? I’m not really allowed to discuss it.”

In 2012, Radar Online reported that Evans was paid $75,000 a year and that her mom was paid $65,000. “She calls her an overpaid babysitter,” a source told the outlet at the time. “She also gets a lot of gift cards to places like The Olive Garden from MTV as a bonus payment.”

Fast forward to present day, and CheatSheet reports that Evans makes an estimated $300,000 — the same as her other original Teen Mom 2 castmates — but that her net worth might be a bit lower due to recent legal bills.

Recently, Evans and husband David Eason sparked controversy and made headlines when Eason admitted to shooting and killing Evans’ French bulldog, Nugget, after it snapped at their 2-year-old daughter, Ensley.

“I dont give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face… whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont put up with that s— at all,” Eason captioned the post. “I’m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me.

He continued, “You can hate me all you want but this isnt the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively,” he added. “The only person that can judge weather or not a animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME.”

After reports of the dog’s death surfaced on Tuesday, Evans confirmed it on Wednesday morning, sharing a heartbroken post mourning the loss.

“Nugget… I’m crying everyday. I love you so much and I’m so sorry. I’m speechless,” she wrote. “You were my side kick and knew the moment I felt bad and would cuddle with me. You still had a lot to learn and a lot to grow from your lessons. Everyday I wake up you’re not here, when I come home you’re not here, when I go to bed… you’re not here. You’re gone forever and there’s no coming back.”

Earlier in the week, Eason shared a photo on his Instagram Story of someone pointing a gun. He captioned the post, “But AR-15 shoots too fast.” He also shared a video of himself burning something in a furnace.

Breakup rumors continue to swirl around the couple, as a source told Us Weekly that Evans reportedly packed a bag and left their home following Nugget’s death. Sources have also claimed that Evans is “scared and terrified” of her husband and “doesn’t feel safe” with him.

In March, the two denied rumors that they had separated (after Evans changed her Facebook relationship status to separated) and said that “things are fine” between them.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas / Contributor / Getty