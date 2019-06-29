Jenelle Evans to Visit Son Kaiser for First Time Outside of Court for Birthday Amid Custody Battle

Jenelle Evans will finally get to visit with son Kaiser following a lengthy separation. The visit comes ahead of his 5th birthday this weekend, according to Radar Online.

The former Teen Mom 2 star and husband David Eason appeared in court on Friday for the third hearing in their heated custody battle. Evans, 27, stopped to speak with Radar Online after the hearing, revealing that she would be seeing her son soon.

“Yup,” the MTV personality responded when asked if she expected to see Kaiser this weekend.

Evans was able to see Kaiser, as well as her other children, in the courtroom during the pre-adjudication hearing. The hearing was called to allow Child Protective Services to prove the allegations against the couple.

Griffith attended the custody hearing, according to In Touch. The outlet reported that Griffth could testify in the hearing, though it was not immediately clear if he planned to.

Kaiser, along with half siblings Jace, 9, and Ensley, 2, were removed from Evans and Eason’s North Carolina home after the latter admitted to shooting and killing the family dog, Nugget. The dog allegedly nipped at Ensley, which angered Eason.

“I dont give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face…whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont put up with that s— at all,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I’m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes (sic) mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me,” Eason continued.

Child Protective Services stepped in, sending the children to live with guardians outside the home. Eason’s daughter Maryssa was also removed.

She was sent to live with her grandmother, while Kaiser went to dad Nathan Griffith’s mom Doris, and Ensley went to Evans’ mother Barbara. Jace was already in Barbara’s custody, but the judge ruled that Evans could no longer visit with him.

Evans and Eason have finally been granted visitation, Radar Online reported, but only once a week. The visits are to last one hour and take place at child protective services.

The embattled couple spent time with Ensley, Jace and Maryssa on Thursday, too, according to TMZ. That particular visit marked the first time they’d seen their children since June 4.

Amid Evans’ legal drama, sister Ashleigh Wilson took to Facebook to distance herself from her sister.

“I am Ashleigh Evans Wilson. I’m nothing like my family. I have a BA in Political science and English. I graduated pre-law school. I got accepted into pre-nursing school in the fall I’m also running my own housekeeping business on my own,” she wrote on the social media platform.

Wilson continued, “I own a house and I’m a single mom and have my s— together. I’m not trailer trash like the rest of my family. I might be going through a nasty divorce and which I will regain permanent custody, however if your a nosey person get off my Facebook because I’m gonna block you mind your own business and move along.”

Evans fired back on Twitter. She called Wilson “psycho,” urging fans not to “believe her.”