Jenelle Evans Throws Massive Shade at Amber Portwood Following Arrest

Jenelle Evans is not a fan of Teen Mom OG cast member Amber Portwood, and she made that much clear when she threw some major shade at her. Portwood was arrested on Friday after allegedly assaulting her boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, while he was holding their 1-year-old son. Evans, who has a messy legal history of her own, took the opportunity to subtweet Portwood.

All I have to say is at least I learn from my past mistakes. 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) July 5, 2019

Evans referenced “past mistakes” in her message, which is an allusion to both her messy past and Portwood’s. Back in Portwood served 17 months in jail after she assaulted her ex, Gary Shirley, on camera while filming Teen Mom OG back in 2010.

Despite the seriousness of Portwood’s supposed crime, Teen Mom fans did not exactly react well to Evans’ shade. Many pointed out the current drama Evans and her husband, David Eason, have been wrapped into. Eason has been accused of abusing Evans and her children by outside parties in the past, and recently murdered their family’s puppy after it allegedly nipped at their young daughter Ensley.

Evans has since been embroiled in some serious custody fights due to Eason’s actions and her refusal to separate from him.

Lmfao this has to be a joke. You’ve literally been in abusive relationships (and are still in one) soooo I feel like that’s a lie pic.twitter.com/UzkdWPK0r7 — TeachWifeLife (@teachwifelife) July 6, 2019

Oh really? Is that why your kids were taken out of your care? You still put men before your kids. — Jasmine (@Lady_Jazzy21) July 5, 2019

Ummm….. you’re still with #davideasondogkiller you’ve learned nothing… — Deb McFadden (@delawaredebb) July 5, 2019

As for Portwood’s arrest, all that is known is currently from police reports released about the incident.

“Just after 3:00 a.m., on 7.5.2019, officers were called to [address] reference a disturbance. Officers spoke to the male victim who stated his live-in-girlfriend and he were having a disagreement,” an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department statement read. “During which time the female, later identified as Amber Portwood assaulted him, while he was holding their one-year-old child.”

Glennon apparently texted emergency services, after which a dispatcher called the incident in.

“I received a text message from somebody saying that their life and their son’s life is in danger,” the dispatcher said.

Portwood and Glennon have not made any public statements on the matter, and neither has MTV, the network that airs Teen Mom OG.