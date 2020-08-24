Jenelle Evans Says She’s Quitting ‘Teen Mom 2’ After Show Airs Marital Problems

Jenelle Evans has threatened to quit Teen Mom 2 after Monday’s episode of the MTV reality show aired showed marital problems between Evans and husband David Eason.

On Tuesday, the 25-year-old used Instagram to slam the network and its producers, writing that she feels that things are getting “out of hand.”

“Yes, me and David have our ups and downs but yesterday’s episode was uncalled for,” Evans captioned a photo of Eason kissing her on the cheek. “Because David didn’t feel like explaining another argument or drama on camera they make it look as if David is hiding some weird ass shit from the public as if he was hurting me in some way?!”

Monday’s show followed Evans and Eason as they planned a photo shoot, with Eason appearing to kick the cameras out of the house at one point.

“I have decided after this season I’m probably calling it quits for filming this show,” she continued. “I told Morgan it’s getting to out of hand and it’s not healthy for us anymore, just harming us mentally. They treat all of us as if we are in a freak show and in cages. WE aren’t human beings to @mtv what-so-ever.”

In addition, Evans shared a shot of what appears to be a text conversation between herself and an MTV producer in which she wrote, “You guys are making my marriage look like it’s one big f—ing joke so thanks.”

The mom of three further criticized MTV for putting subtitles on a scene where her 3-year-old son Kaiser underwent speech therapy.

Evans also wrote that she will be taking a break from social media to focus on her family.

