Jenelle Evans Thanks Ex Nathan Griffith for ‘Helping out’ After Leaving Husband David Eason

After former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans announced her split from estranged husband David Eason, she’s now leaning on ex Nathan Griffith and thanking him for “helping out” with her son Kaiser. The mom-of-three shared her gratitude publicly through Twitter by tweeting at Griffith for all 1.4 million followers to see.

Thank you for being there for Kaiser and helping out lately. — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) November 21, 2019

Despite the negative attention Evans has been receiving this past year through her many scandals involving Eason and her family, fans showed a lot of love towards her comment.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’ll admit, I haven’t been a fan the past couple of years. But girl, you are starting to make some good choices and I am excited to see where you are in a year!! Focus on the big picture! You got this!” wrote one fan.

Another showed their support, commenting, “So proud of all of you. Especially Jenelle. Good job leaving that trash behind and realizing how important coparenting is with your childs (sic) other parent. Kaiser deserves you two being civil. Kaiser went through hell with david it seems.”

“I am so happy for y’all! Keep going strong! NEVER let a man bring you down like that again, take your securities away from you! Love is DEF. blind! I lived in abuse for YEARS! Thinking I was doing best for my kids! It’s NOT! I am praying for you!” added another.

After fans watched her stick by Eason’s side after he shot and killed their family dog, then losing her spot on Teen Mom 2, many wondered why she would leave him now after all of that. But now one source is saying she had a wake up call.

“She’s running out of money,” the insider told Radar, reportedly losing $400,000 per season. Then, with her various business ventures and Instagram clickbait not making the cut, she got a reality check.

“It went off like a lightbulb in her head. ‘I have this husband that doesn’t work? What in the hell am I going to do?’” the source continued. “So, she decided to end the marriage before it is too late. There is no money left and she wants to make money again.”

On the flip side, Eason has come forward to admit that he’s “much happier” without her in a social media post.

“Glad [you] people think I am taking this so hard,” he wrote. “Just so [you] all know I am so very much happier and so is [11-year-old daughter Maryssa]! Finally peaceful!”