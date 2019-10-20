‘Teen Mom’ Alum Jenelle Evans Turns off Comments on New Photos With Husband David Eason, Kids

Former Teen Mom 2 star, Jenelle Evans is welcoming only good vibes and not letting anyone get in the way as she revels in a weekend of “fun” with husband, David Eason and their children. Taking to Instagram Saturday afternoon, Evans shared snapshots alongside Eason, followed by a collection of photos with their children at a monster truck rally. However, in keeping with the excitement of their time together, the 27-year-old reality TV personality turned off the comments of her photos, silencing the usual criticism she’s subjected to by fans.

This isn’t the first time Evans has turned off the comments from her photos shared to Instagram. Since Oct. 8, the JE Cosmetics founder disabled the forum for fans on a series of snaps, starting with a photo shared of her four children shortly after fans chimed in, reminding her of the controversy that led to her firing from the MTV franchise.

“Those poor kids…the system failed them,” one fan wrote at the time, recalling the custody drama that was sparked after Eason shot and killed Evans’ dog, Nugget after it bit at their daughter’s face. The incident led to the children being temporarily removed from the couple’s home. They regained custody after some time in court.

Evans is clearly trying to move forward following the drama over the summer and enjoying time with her family. While it might not be Disney Land, Evans alluded to being a kid herself alongside children, Ensley Jolie, Jace Vahn, Kaiser Orion and Eason’s daughter, Maryssa.

“I’m one of the kids now,” she wrote with the hashtag, “stop growing.”

In the photo shared prior to the children’s, Evans can be seen snuggling up to her husband, Eason with the caption, “Today was fun” followed by a lips emoji.

After months of public legal drama and a bitter custody battle, Evans revealed she and Eason are doing just fine. “We’re doing really good,” Evans said to Us Weekly at the time. “We went to a co-parenting counseling … and we overcame a lot of obstacles, and we’ve just been dealing with it the best we can.”

Eason added that while the pair are working through their issues together, their bond has strengthened following past issues. “I think we’re getting stronger than ever, really,” he said.

“I mean, we’ve worked on our problems throughout the past few years,” he continued. “It’s really gotten better. No matter what it looks like, it has gotten actually a lot better since the beginning. Just like any newlywed or fresh couple.”

Eason also took to Instagram over the weekend as well to share a few photos with his daughter, Ensley, writing: “We had such a good time today watching [Split Personality Monster Trucks] and all the other monster trucks! Can’t wait to bring the kids back!”

