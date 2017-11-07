Jenelle Evans Teases Her Own Possible ‘Teen Mom 2’ Spin-Off

Could one of Teen Mom 2′s most controversial cast members be getting her own spin-off? Jenelle Evans teased the possibility in an Instagram post that has fans begging for more details.

“The Ex Files” coming to you soon! ✨🎥😳 @mtv A post shared by Jenelle Eason (@j_evans1219) on Nov 6, 2017 at 9:59am PST

The 25-year-old shared a series of photos of her and husband David Eason doing what appears to be a confessional interview on camera, captioning the photos, ” ‘The Ex Files’ coming to you soon!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Jenelle Evans Disputes Report of Backstage Fight During ‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion Filming

Eason and Evans both have a number of children from previous relationships, but recently tied the knot in the season finale of Teen Mom 2. From the title, fans are guessing the show will chronicle the drama and tension between them and their exes. Evans also tagged MTV in the caption, leading one to believe the program the couple is filming will appear on the network that first made her famous.

Many commenters didn’t think the mother of three deserved her own show.

“She’s getting her own show? Wtf is this world coming to?” someone said. “MTV running out of ideas…”

“It’s funny you literally just said you don’t want your life on TV yet here you are… with your own TV show lol,” another added.

Others poked fun at Evans filming something else for MTV after she threw a fit in October over the show’s “deceptive” editing of her relationship with Eason and threatened to quit.

“I thought you were done with MTV lol,” one person commented.

“I KNEW you were never gonna quit,” another said.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. EST on MTV.