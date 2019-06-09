Jenelle Evans Shares Throwback Video of David Eason and Children With Dog Nugget Amid Custody Battle

Jenelle Evans seems to be remembering the good days amid her ongoing custody and legal issues.

The former Teen Mom 2 star shared a throwback video of herself, husband David Eason, and their kids on their farm with her dog Nugget, who Eason brutally shot and killed in April.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to Us Weekly, Evans posted a link on Instagram to the 21-minute video on her YouTube channel.

“Take a step into our #homesteading lives!” Evans wrote. “Since the beginning of this year I’ve strived very hard to get the #family together and involved with our different projects. So far they have fallen in love with the experience! Here’s a little sneak peek of getting chicks and chickens for the first time!”

Titled “Homesteading Life”, the video shows drone footage of the couple’s North Carolina property, as well as the MTV star hanging out with her late French bulldog, as she holds a box of seedlings with corn, spinach, hot pepper, tomato, watermelon and herbs.

She starts saying the video is “all about chickens” and documents the first time her kids interacted with them.

In the video, Eason and his daughter Maryssa, 11, can be seen picking up the baby chicks at a farm Evans found on Craigslist.

“Do you want to see your surprise, you guys?” she asks son Kaiser, 4, and daughter Ensley, 2.

Eason is then seen letting the kids into the garage, where the chickens are being kept for the surprise. He later added that their dog Jax tried to eat them. Back in April, Eason admitted on social media that the pit bull had attacked and eaten the chicks.

Eason can then be seen pulling one of the chickens to show it to the kids after Ensley seems scared of it. All three kids then get to give the baby chick a sweet kiss.

The video showcased the families baby chicks, older chickens that they also bought from another guy on Craigslist, and after she and Eason have to round up the group of older chickens after leaving they door open, they get their first egg.

When they don’t get as many eggs as they hope, Eason says: “We’re eating chicken tonight. You guys are going in the damn pot, you ain’t producing no eggs.”

“Maybe they’re kind of stressed out from trying to adapt to our chicken coop,” his wife adds.

The video comes after an intense week for the former MTV star, after she and Eason went into court to attempt at regaining custody of the kids after they were removed from the couple’s home, following a Child Protective Services investigation prompted by Eason killing Nugget.

Evans and her mom, Barbara Evans, also had a heated exchange out of the courthouse Tuesday, which she later said “destroyed” their relationship.