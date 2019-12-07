Jenelle Evans Shares Cryptic Message About Being ‘Happy’ for 2020

Jenelle Evans hopes things will get better in the new year. The Teen Mom 2 alum took to Facebook Friday to share a cryptic post reflecting on her life in the past year, with a message that indicates she has hope 2020 will be lead to great things in her life. Evans shared a quote on Facebook from “3 am thoughts,” in which she alluded at the difficulties she’s faced in 2019, including the death of her dog by the hands of her husband, temporarily losing custody of her children and separating from David Eason before moving to Nashville, Tennessee.

“God said: This year I made you strong. Next year I’m going to make you happy,” the quote shared by Evans wrote, getting more than 1,300 likes on the social media platform.

Evans has been sharing plenty of cryptic posts on social media since the end of October, when she announced she was separating from Eason and leaving their North Carolina home with her kids.

“I’ve mostly kept off social media the past few days because I’ve been focused on making some big life decisions,” she wrote in a lengthy message. “I’ve lived my life on camera since I was 17 years old. And a lot of it hasn’t been pretty but it’s been my life. Like anyone else I want what’s best for my kids and I want to be happy. With the time I took away from Teen mom I’ve started looking at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting now.”

“The kids and I have moved away from David,” she continued. “Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I have filed papers to start that process.”

“I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am,” the reality star concluded. “Me and my kids are doing great. We need some time to be together. But you’ll hear from us again soon.”

Since then, she has dealt with rumors about the separation. Some fans believe Evans may have ended her relationship in order to return to Teen Mom 2. The reality star and her kids have since moved to Nashville, and she recently shut down rumors she has interest in dating.

“Once again, no I’m not dating anyone,” she tweeted Thursday along with the facepalm emoji.

“I’m sick and tired of a million people asking me if I’m dating an ex or friends that I hangout with,” she added. “No one needs to worry about what I’m doing even if it’s about my kids.”