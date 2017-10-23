Jenelle Evans Opens up About Her Plastic Surgery

Jenelle Evans is coming clean about plastic surgery she’s had done. The 25-year-old Teen Mom 2 cast member clapped back at a negative commenter on Instagram on Friday.

It was fun once again @nessnitty 🙌🏻💕 A post shared by Jenelle Eason (@j_evans1219) on Oct 20, 2017 at 11:24pm PDT

In the photo, the mom of three posed with radio host Nessa Diab, who goes solely by her first name, and captioned the photo “It was fun once again, [Nessa].”

One person commented beneath the photo accusing Evans of receiving Botox treatments, to which Evans defended herself.

“Jesus Lay off on the botox,” the person wrote, followed by a grandma emoji and three syringe emojis.

“never had Botox in my life…. lol only Lip injections twice and breast augmentation,” Evans responded to the commenter.

MTV reality gurus will remember that Evans had a breast augmentation in 2012. (“Ready to go and get new boobies,” she posted on Twitter at the time.)

Then in 2015, Evans received lip injections to make hers look fuller.

“She looks fabulous. She never liked her lips before and now she can really enjoy them,” her doctor and Bravo star Dr. Tabasum Mir said at the time.

“It’s not permanent, so it doesn’t matter what people say about my lips, even if I got them done, because they can go back to normal,” Evans said in 2015.

While fans wonder if Evans has had any procedures or fillers done in her booty, the mom of three insists diet and exercise are responsible for her round derrière.

“I think I’m fine with the way I look,” she told Us Weekly in 2016. “I work out at the gym. If I want a bigger butt, I’m going to work for it. I’m going to build it up with muscle, not implants or injections.”

Evans said she does not want to go the route of total body plastic surgery like Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham, who has had numerous surgeries and enhancements.

“She does look good, but she looks weird compared to what I’m used to seeing her look like in the past,” Evans said. “But like I said, in 10 to 20 years, it’s all going to change, and then she’s going to have to get more to fix that, and then that’s going to spend more money — and is she going to have the money?”

Recently, Evans hinted that she may not return to Teen Mom 2 next season.

“I have decided after this season I’m probably calling it quits for filming this show,” she said in the caption of a photo of her and new husband David Eason. “They treat all of us as if we are in a freak show and in cages. WE aren’t human beings to @mtv what-so-ever.”

Fans reacted with skepticism that Evans would actually quit the show. Some even alleged that she should quit the show and focus on her priorities while others asked MTV and police to remove her from the show for the safety of her 3-year-old, Kaiser. Read more here.