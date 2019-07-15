Jenelle Evans Says New David Eason Dog Killing Claims Are ‘Making Everything Worse’ as Family Tries to ‘Recover’

Jenelle Evans continues to rail against police claims that she and husband David Eason faked the killing of dog Nugget as part of a publicity stunt. The former Teen Mom 2 star, who was fired from the MTV show and investigated by child protective services after Eason admitted to shooting and killing the family’s french bulldog, took to Twitter Monday to stand by her story, despite police findings.

“The reports you’re reading are not true,” she wrote on social media. “I’m am having major talks with my lawyer about everything.”

“I have NEVER said any incident was a PR stunt and would never stoop that low,” she added. “Don’t believe what you read. My family is trying to recover and everyone’s making it worse.”

She added amid an ongoing beef with E! News, that the organization “should talk to my mom and see what the truth is. She thinks the cops are wrong as well. She knows what was said on stand and no one said it was EVER a PR stunt.”

Evans, who has since regained full custody of two of three of her children, has been threatening legal action against police after a press release indicated that the story she had told them about the dog’s death had been “fabricated.”

“Jenelle stated that the reason she filed the animal cruelty report was for the publicity and because she did not know where her dog was,” police said in a press release to WECT. “The evidence collected indicates that the allegations of animal cruelty were fabricated. Therefore, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is closing this investigation. No charges will be filed in this case.”

“This is not true,” she wrote on Twitter soon after the release made headlines last week. “The police called me and asked me if it was a stunt, and I told them it WASNT. and I didn’t know where my dog was.”

She alleged that police “harassed us for weeks about this case,” forcing her lawyer to send them a series of letters to get them to leave her family alone.

Evans also claimed she never filed a police report, insisting only called back an officer who “begged” her to answer his inquiry. Police have not publicly responded to Evans’ comments.

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty Images