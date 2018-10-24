Jenelle Evans’ Mom Fears David Eason Might Kill Her

Monday night’s Teen Mom 2 reunion was full of drama, including when Jenelle Evans‘ mom, Barbara Evans, admitted that she’s afraid of what Jenelle’s husband, David Eason, might do to her.

Even though Jenelle was a no-show at the reunion, Barbara still spoke about her estranged relationship with her daughter and son-in-law. She speculated that the reason Jenelle didn’t attend the reunion was because Eason wouldn’t let her be alone.

“I don’t feel Jenelle is OK,” Barbara said. “I’m just so so so worried.”

She even hinted that she’s afraid Eason might kill her one day, citing Eason’s love for guns as one of the factors that makes her worry. “I’m going to be the first one shot cause I live closest,” Barbara said. “It scares me. He could come over and kill me any time.”

It’s not the first time Barbara has spoken out against Eason. Last fall, she said that Jenelle’s oldest son Jace, who primarily lives with Barbara, witnessed Eason abusing Kaiser, Jenelle’s son whom she shares with ex Nathan Griffith.

“Jace told me David hit Kaiser,” Barbara told Radar after Griffith’s mother claimed she found bruises on Kaiser’s arm. “Kaiser was pulling his diaper off because it had poop in it, and David got so mad that he spanked him really hard.” She even claimed that Jenelle and Eason locked both Kaiser and Jace outside in 100-degree temperatures over minor misbehavior.

Barbara has previously told the Teen Mom 2 cameras that she does not have a high opinion of Eason.

“I have no respect for this guy,” Barbara said. “He’s not this nice guy he portrays it to be on TV. He doesn’t work, he just sucks all the money up. [Jenelle says] ‘Oh David’s good. He’s doing all this stuff in the house.’ He’s using all of Jenelle’s money, man.”

She added, “He’s an A-1 a—hole. He’s a big a—hole. He’s a user, and he’s gonna use Jenelle until there’s no more.”

Barbara isn’t the only one suspicious of Eason; Griffith recently said in court documents that he thinks Eason is “a violent person who is a danger to” Kaiser. Griffith filed documents to seek full custody of Kaiser in July, the day after Jenelle’s now-infamous road rage incident was aired on MTV.

In his court filing, Griffith also brought up drug abuse allegations against Jenelle and Eason, saying they each “have had drug dependency and substance abuse issues.” He even claimed Kaiser, as well as Jenelle and Eason’s daughter, “did test positive for THC at birth.”

For her part, Jenelle has denied that her relationship with Eason is in any way abusive.

“I’ve been through many many controlling, emotionally and psychically abusive relationships,” Evans tweeted at a fan who encouraged her to escape her relationship with Eason earlier this summer. “My husband does not ‘crush me’, hurt me, or abuse me in any way. I did run away from many diff men and choose to start over and fresh every single time.”

Part two of the Teen Mom 2 reunion special airs Monday, Aug. 27 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.