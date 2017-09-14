Jenelle Evans’ Mom Goes on Heated Rant About Daughter Amid Custody Dispute

Jenelle Evans is currently in the middle of a custody battle over her son, Kaiser, 3, after Kaiser’s paternal grandmother, Doris Davidson, submitted an emergency temporary custody filing, something Evans’ own mother, Barbara Evans, seemed to support in a new interview with RadarOnline.com

The filing claimed that Evans’ 9-month-old daughter, Ensley Eason, tested positive for THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, at birth. Davidson also accused Evans’ fiancé, David Eason, of using “inappropriate and excessive discipline” on Kaiser.

Davidson is the mother of Kaiser’s father, Evans’ ex Nathan Griffith.

In the interview, Barbara referred to her daughter and Eason “self-centered and selfish.”

Barbara added that the filing won’t be dropped any time soon.

“Doris is not dropping this,” Barbara said. “She told me, ‘I’m sick and tired of this. I’m not going to tolerate this. No one is going to abuse my grandchild,’ and I told her, ‘I’m right with you, he’s mine too.’”

“Jenelle does nothing but lie,” Barbara added of her daughter. “Everything that you read about her is all lies. I’m sick of her lies. I’m sick of her accusations. She’s so mean. She infuriates me.”

At the time of the filing, Evans told Us Weekly that she thinks Barbara had “a lot to do” with the accusations in the filing.

