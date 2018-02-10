Jenelle Evans’ Cringeworthy Throwback Video Is a Must-See

If you’ve been following the Teen Mom franchise from the beginning, you’ll know how much Kesha means to Teen Mom 2 cast member Jenelle Evans.

The MTV personality once almost served serious jail time after trying to skip her scheduled sentence so she could see the pop star in concert.

“Like no one understands how important this concert is to me. It’s not just a concert,” she said to her lawyer on the show, showing off the feathers she got added to her hair for the occasion. “It’s Kesha. It’s the person. It’s not ‘Oh, I wanna go to a random concert.’ It’s Kesha, my idol.”

So when the now-26-year-old took to Twitter Thursday to share a completely cringeworthy video from 2009 of her dancing to Kesha’s “Tik Tok,” fans were delighted at the opportunity to laugh once again at the ridiculousness that was Evans’ obsession.

“Andddddd for your entertainment… I made this video public,” Evans tweeted alongside a link to the video. “#LetsAllLaugh #Dead.”

The video quickly racked up almost 600,000 views in just a few hours, which prompted Evans to explain her reasoning for making it in the first place.

“I chose the topic ‘film editing’ for my senior project,” she tweeted. “This was my ‘product’. I wanted to edit film when I grew up.”

After watching the video, which contains everything from rhythm-less dance moves to mid-2000s crimes against fashion, fans were happy to let her know just what they thought about her attempts to be a pop star.

“Before you all try to BASH her this was clearly made in 2009!” one fan said, defending Evans. “Everybody did videos to this song. Stop trying to dish her. Grow up.”

“THIS IS SO EMBARRASSING,” another countered. “I COULDN’T FINISH IT!”

Some even accused her of being high on drugs to post the video publicly.

“Why don’t you watch this video just once when [you’re] not high maybe you’ll realize that it wasn’t such a good idea after all,” one YouTube commenter wrote. “What an embarrassment!!”

When she’s not letting fans in on her embarrassing younger days, Evans typically uses the social media platform to get in feuds with her Teen Mom 2 castmates.

During an MTV special showing behind the scenes moments of Teen Mom 2 filming, unseen footage of a fight that went down at Evans’ wedding to David Eason was shown, prompting co-star Kailyn Lowry to tweet, “What a s— show of a wedding,” she wrote.

“At least I didn’t go around telling everyone at the reunion a while back that you wanted divorce [ex-husband Javi Marroquin] to have a ‘black baby,’ like wow,” Evans tweeted back. “Classy kail… right to me and my mom’s face lmao why didn’t they show that s— show?”

