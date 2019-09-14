Jenelle Evans Fuels Rumors of Farrah Abraham’s Return to ‘Teen Mom OG’ With Latest Tweet

Jenelle Evans’ Twitter account shared a link to a new rumor about Farrah Abraham possibly returning to MTV’s Teen Mom OG. While it looks like Abraham is having fun globetrotting with daughter Sophia, Abraham said she would come back to the show if they fired her replacement, Cheyenne Floyd. Abraham’s comments were later slammed by Catelynn Lowell.

On Friday, Evans shared a link to the Hollywood Gossip story on the situation. However, it all started with Abraham’s Radar Online podcast interview, published on Wednesday.

In the interview, Abraham claimed she is still in contact with the Teen Mom producers and has made it clear she would only come back if any new cast member was fired.

“I go out now with the executives of Teen Mom and I hang out with producers,” Abraham said. “Things must be my way or I don’t come back. I don’t share my seasons with newbies. I’ll come back if it’s OG all the way.”

Abraham said it was “quirky” to see the women MTV hired since Abraham left early last year. Bristol Palin and Floyd were brought in last season, but Palin quit, leaving Floyd as the only new mom. Lowell, Amber Portwood and Maci Bookout remain, with MacKenzie McKee also coming in as a “guest mom” later in the season.

“No one knows Cheyenne is on the show, let’s be real,” Abraham said. “That is a joke.”

“You can’t get someone from The Challenge show where they purposely hook up for the sake of ratings, which happens non-stop,” Abraham continued. “You’re duping what Teen Mom is about now. You make Teen Mom out to be a lie. Cheyenne and her boyfriend are super fans of Teen Mom. You can’t put super fans on TV shows and think it’s authentic.”

Abraham might want to come back, but Lowell said she would not be welcome. In fact, Lowell told Us Weekly that Floyd is a “better fit than Farrah was.”

“She’s [a] respectful, loving and caring person, and finally all of us girls can sit on a couch, go out and just have fun with one another. We wouldn’t want it any other way,” Lowell said.

Lowell said Abraham has not changed as a person.

“She even said she would only come back if things were her way. She’s still the self-righteous person — she always has been — and we don’t need that type of attitude in our loving group,” Lowell told Us Weekly.

As for Evans, she is in the same position as Abraham, on the outside of the Teen Mom franchise looking in. The former Teen Mom 2 star was fired after she and husband David Eason temporarily lost custody of their children when he was accused of killing their dog Nugget.

