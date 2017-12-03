Family of ‘Teen Mom’ Jenelle Evans Reportedly Worried She’s Back on Drugs

Jenelle Evans‘ estranged family is concerned that the Teen Mom 2 star is back to using drugs.

“We’re all very concerned. Very concerned for Jenelle,” a family insider told Radar Online. The family insider said they believe she and husband David Eason are using weed.

“We all think that there is still weed involved,” the source said. “We know that for a fact. That’s a constant in their life.”

In September, Radar Online reported that Evans tested positive when she was pregnant with her daughter Ensley. According to documents the tabloid obtained, Nathan Griffith’s mother, Doris Davidson, filed an emergency request for full custody of Evans’ three-year-old daughter with her son, Kaiser. Davidson claimed in the documents that Ensley tested positive for marijuana when she was born.

On Sept. 12, Evans responded to the emergency filing in a tweet she later deleted.

“It’s super crazy when I express concerns for my child to a family member, it’s immediately it’s turned back on me,” the 25-year-old wrote. “Then it’s a race to court.”

Evans also told Us Weekly that her lawyers are talking with Davidson’s. “Doris threw her own son under the bus by admitting that he has pending felonies and possibly on drugs,” she said.

In an interview with Radar on Sept. 14, Evans’ mother Barbara called her daughter and her husband “self-centered and selfish.”

“Jenelle does nothing but lie,” Barbara Evans said of her daughter. “Everything that you read about her is all lies. I’m sick of her lies. I’m sick of her accusations. She’s so mean. She infuriates me.”

During last month’s Teen Mom 2 reunion, Evans and Eason left the stage after Davidson and Griffith alleged that Eason might have abused Kaiser.

“I doubt my husband would punch a kid in his face,” Evans said in a statement to PEOPLE. “For weeks I asked Doris every time Kaiser came home and if there was marks she always got super offensive in texts when I would ask her what happened to my son.”

Evans has three children – eight-year-old Jace, whose father is Andrew Lewis; three-year-old Kaiser; and Ensley, who was born in January. A September episode of Teen Mom 2 shows Evans losing custody of Jace to her mother, but retaining visitation rights.

She was arrested for possession of heroin in 2013 when she was dating Kieffer Delp.