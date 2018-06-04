Jenelle Evans Defends Her ‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion Actions in Fiery Tweetstorm

Jenelle Evans is defending her decision not to attend the group Teen Mom 2 reunion taping in a way only the spitfire MTV star could.

After refusing to attend the May filming, Evans did tape a segment for the yet-to-be aired season reunion over the weekend, with host Dr. Drew Pinsky flying out to film in her home.

After posting photos from the taping, fans of the show came for the mother-of-three on Twitter, criticizing her for not flying to New York City for the initial filming.

“So this b— [Jenelle Evans] causes all this bs for the the crew and other cast members [Kailyn Lowry, Chelsea Houska and Leah Messer], doesnt show up to the reunion always throwing tantrums and you STILL film her 🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️ done with [MTV] [Executive Producer Morgan J Freeman] [Teen Mom],” one fan wrote.

Evans, upon seeing the tweet, responded, “Chelsea, Leah, and Kail should stick to their storylines they maybe they wouldn’t get caught up into drama like I’m steering away from,” she said. “They paid thousands for these girls and then they quit and leave? Do your job ladies. Mind your business.”

She continued, “Everyone is mad but this was NOT my request from the beginning. Larry asked me if I was willing to film a separate segment like [Farrah Abraham], so I said sure. They offered to come to me I said sure. I did NOT demand a damn thing and woke up early just like everyone else. Done by 8pm.”

When another fan clapped back, saying Evans didn’t fly to New York City because her husband, David Eason, was too controlling to let her go alone. (Eason was fired from MTV earlier this year after going on a homophobic social media rant.)

“Yea because David would never allow you to leave alone on a trip to nyc with out him,” a fan wrote alongside a series of emojis.

“No, because I wasn’t about to go and be cornered into a wall by b—es without my husband present,” Evans replied.

Another fan came for her past refusal to stay at the same hotel as her co-stars, saying, “Just like the time you refused to stay in the same hotel, left all of the reunion filings early, refused to come to this one… not your request? Ok.”

“Hell yeah… I rather get an Airbnb where I have an entire house vs. a tiny a— hotel room that the cast is staying at… duh. #CommonSense” Evans replied.

We just can’t wait to see what she says at the reunion.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

