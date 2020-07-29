Jenelle Evans and David Eason Ignore Walmart Face Mask Requirements, Mock Shoppers in New Video

✖

Reality star Jenelle Evans and husband David Eason have caused some online controversy after they were spotted at a North Carolina Walmart not wearing face masks, per the retail chain's policy. Also, the on-again-off-again couple was openly mocking shoppers they spotted wearing coverings.

The video, which was posted to Evans' YouTube page on Sunday, showed the couple venturing out to purchase some hair dye for their son. Before long, the comments section on YouTube became a sprawling debate on the increasingly divisive subject of face masks, as did users on Reddit, as noticed by The Sun. The two began mocking other shoppers fairly early on in the 20-minute post, including Evans pointing out a woman in the parking lot, remarking that "She's gotta put her mask on first."

This isn't the first time Evans has addressed face masks. Taking to Twitter on July 5, Evans urged all of those wearing masks in public to "speak up" because "it's hard to hear some of you." The remark drew some mixed reactions, with some implying that the Teen Mom 2 star was making fun of people who chose to wear them as a scientifically proven method of slowing the spread of coronavirus.

The couple has also come under fire after featuring Eason's daughter Maryssa in a shirt with the Confederate flag on it. Evans posted a video of her husband getting their children situated in a car, with the controversial shirt visible. A fan shared the clip on Reddit, which has since expired. Nonetheless, Teen Mom 2 fans slammed Eason and Evans for the shirt. Particularly in an era where the U.S. military has effectively banned the flag outright.

This most recent incident certainly isn't the first time the notoriously contentious couple has shown off the Confederate flag on social media. Back In November of 2018, Eason published a photo of himself waving the flag at the Grand Canyon, and Eason vowed to plant "my flag" in all 50 states. Several months after that, he was seen showing off his Cadillac Escalade with a Confederate flag draped over the roof, and in April of 2019, he was slammed for wearing a Confederate shirt in a family photo.

There are currently more than 114,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina alone, according to the New York Times, with just under 2,000 deaths. There are nearly 4.5 million cases across the U.S., with more than 150,000 deaths.