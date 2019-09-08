Jenelle Evans and David Eason Live It up at New York Fashion Week, And Social Media Has Thoughts

Jenelle Evans and David Eason were spotted at a New York Fashion Week event on Saturday. The former Teen Mom 2 stars’ social media followers wondered where their children were. They were not in New York, staying behind in North Carolina with Evans’ mother Barbara Evans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenelle Eason (@j_evans1219) on Sep 8, 2019 at 12:45pm PDT

Evans and Eason say in the front row at the InstaSleep Mint Melts Presents New York Fashion Week Nolcha Shows event, reports E! News. ELF SACKS showed off its new Spring and Summer 2020 collection during the event.

The former MTV star wore a skin-tight mini dress with a striped pattern, with an over-sized denim jacket over her shoulders. Eason wore orange pants and an off-white button-down shirt.

Evans shared some behind-the-scenes moments from the party in her Instagram Story, as well as photos from the event. “Happy & Healthy,” she wrote in the caption, adding a heart emoji and the hashtags “married life” and “NYFW.”

Many of the comments on the page criticized Evans’ choice of wear, with some suggesting the skin-tight dress only served to fuel pregnancy rumors.

“You went to NYFW and couldn’t even throw on some shape wear? I think she likes the pregnancy rumors…. to stay relevant,” one person wrote.

“Girl, this is NOT a good look for you. Go Away and take care of your kids,” another added.

“The babies happy and healthy? Girl who are you kidding?!?” another wrote.

Others defended Evans.

“Why do people act like it’s normal to have three kids and not have a belly sometimes.. knowing damn well y’all stomach ain’t flat either,” one person wrote.

“I have read some of the cruelest comments on this post. Good lord, y’all! Women need to build one another up, not tear each other down. Body shaming is absolutely disgusting,” another wrote. “Makes me sad that this is how women talk/view one another.”

Although Evans took daughter Ensley and step-daughter Maryssa to a NYFW event in February, the children were not with the couple this time. Instead, they stayed down in North Carolina with their grandmother. Barbara Evans shared a video of Evans’ sons Jace and Kaiser at Oak Island on Instagram Saturday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbara Evans (@barbara0230) on Sep 7, 2019 at 5:01pm PDT

Evans’ recent photos have sparked pregnancy rumors, but Evans told fans last week she is “not pregnant, just fat.”

The couple is trying to move on from the dog shooting scandal from May. Eason allegedly shot and killed the family dog Nugget after it bit Ensley. In the fallout of the scandal, MTV said it would stop filming Evans and the couple temporarily lost custody of their children. Evans also considered divorcing Eason, but after previous custody agreements were reinstated, Eason said she was staying with him.

“Honestly, yes, we were on bad terms for almost a week. Didn’t talk much. He knows how upset it made me,” she said in an Instagram Q&A in July. “Now that we are getting over this incident, our relationship has got a lot stronger. David has completed anger management as well.”

