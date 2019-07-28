Jenelle Evans Continues Shading ‘Teen Mom 2’ Co-Star Leah Messer With Report Detailing ‘Truth’ Behind Her Divorce

Ex Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans continues to target her former MTV co-stars with social media sponsored posts. While she has not stopped at just Teen Mom 2, having online spats with Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood, her latest targets are her fellow second-generation stars from the reality series.

Leah Messer seems to have the biggest target on her back, with Evans claiming her co-star is dating fellow Teen Mom Kailyn Lowry, alleging the pair cheated on their significant others in the process.

The latest story continued on Messer, alleging the true reason behind her divorce with ex, Jeremy Calvert. The link shared on Evans’ Instagram links out to a Teen Mom fan site that had been linked to the prior story about the alleged dating.

Citing Messer’s comments during a recent episode of her podcast, she opened up about her divorce and revealed that money was the central issue behind the split. The reality star revealed that she was pressured into giving more money to family as her income increased, including paying her father $40,000 “just to keep [him] around.”

The report also highlights Calvert’s alleged cheating on ex-girlfriend Brooke Wehr with her best friend and a producer on Teen Mom 2. Messer also chimed in here, adding that she was aware “Jeremys an a–hole, he and I have a child together, and we are NOT dating exclusively so [to be honest]…[I don’t give a f—] what he’s doing.”

While the actual report drops any salacious connections to the prior story shared by Evans, it is hard to not see it as an attempted connection.

Fans have made it clear that Evans has no room to speak out or “shade” anybody from the show, bringing up her own issues and controversies in the process.

“Never knew stating facts on twitter was attacking people,” Evans responded on Twitter.

In the wake of controversies with Lowry and Portwood, stories shared on Evans’ social media have been focused on several outlets that are more critical of the pair of reality stars.

Her spat with Portwood has been highlighted by her legal issues and custody drama following husband David Eason’s slaying of their dog, Nugget. Evans was fired from Teen Mom 2 for the incident and past incidents involving herself and Eason, a fact that wasn’t lost on her when it was reported that MTV’s cameras were filming Portwood’s court hearing stemming from her recent assault charges.

“Wow, could of (sic) filmed at my court case that was completely dismissed.. but not instead go film the drama of a person that attacks others with weapons. Don’t film the positive tho (sic),” Evans tweeted after the news broke.

Evans has not hidden her contempt for fans and MTV since her firing. She continues to lash out on social media and creating pressure with other personalities, then deleting her comments soon after.

Recent chatter has revolved around her potential return to the series now that she has won custody of her children. Fellow Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus addressed her friend’s possible return but didn’t see a positive outlook.

“As far as if anything has changed without her in terms of filming, nothing that I know of has been any different,” DeJesus told InTouch Weekly in a recent interview. “Sadly I don’t think they’ll bring Jenelle back, at least not for the foreseeable future.”