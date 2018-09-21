Jenelle Evans Called out by Fans for Latest Photo Posted During Hurricane Florence

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is weathering an onslaught of backlash from fans who shaded her most recent photo posted while in the path of Hurricane Florence.

Jenelle Evans is no stranger to controversy, but her social media activity as Hurricane Florence devastated parts of the East Coast angered fans, reaching a peak when the Teen Mom 2 star posted a picture of herself in a bikini earlier this week.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The since-deleted photo, which Evans briefly used as a profile icon on Twitter according to In Touch Weekly, also asked fans to “Pray for the Carolinas. Our Lineman. And First Responders,” but many fans did not find the photo touching.

“I don’t get why everyone’s offended by my profile pic I posted yesterday… I’m in the path of the hurricane, that picture is from months ago while fishing, asking for prayers…. what SO bad or disrespectful about that?” Evans asked after being bombarded with negative comments.

I don’t get why everyone’s offended by my profile pic I posted yesterday… I’m in the path of the hurricane, that picture is from months ago while fishing, asking for prayers…. what SO bad or disrespectful about that? 🤔 — Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) September 13, 2018

“Cause it looks ridiculous. People have to evacuate, hospitals are evacuating. People are trying to have essentials. And your in a bikini living your best life asking for prayers.. sometimes it’s better to not say anything at all,” one user responded.

Cause it looks ridiculous. People have to evacuate, hospitals are evacuating. People are trying to have essentials. And your in a bikini living your best life asking for prayers.. sometimes it’s better to not say anything at all — Mahhhtinez (@jmartinezx0) September 13, 2018

“Because you’re taking away from the seriousness of the events happening with that specific photo,” another wrote. “Nothing wrong with the photo itself just not the right time or place.”

Because you’re taking away from the seriousness of the events happening with that specific photo. Nothing wrong with the photo itself just not the right time or place. — Kori Marie (@KoriMarie5) September 13, 2018

“I’m sorry… I said “PrayForNC” and SC as in EVERYONE. Maybe I won’t ever ask for prayers again and just hope for the best,” Evans responded to a fan who claimed that the controversial photo had made the post about herself rather than “the individuals sacrificing their lives.”

I’m sorry… I said “PrayForNC” and SC as in EVERYONE. Maybe I won’t ever ask for prayers again and just hope for the best. ✌🏼 //t.co/Y7cV2EWVGU — Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) September 13, 2018

Evans, who lives near Wilmington, North Carolina, one of the areas hardest hit by the Category 1 hurricane, chose to stay put in North Carolina despite officials urging that those in the area evacuate ahead of the storm. Her decision to document her life on social media while living through the storm earned her criticism from fans.