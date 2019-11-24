Jenelle Evans Addresses ‘Random Lies’ With ‘Teen Mom’ Fans

Jenelle Evans is clearing some things up about her life… with another cryptic tweet. The former Teen Mom 2 has been the subject of much speculation since announcing her split from husband David Eason after two years of marriage in late October. She has been coming back to social media slowly, with cryptic messages filled with emojis and messages to her exes. However, she has kept talk of Eason to a minimum, as he continues to talk about her on social media.

Evans’ latest Twitter message seemed to address rumors from “fake accounts,” which fans took with a grain of salt.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Don’t believe any of these random lies from fake accounts. Thanks! 🙃 — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) November 24, 2019

“Why would u even know about this fake account?” one Twitter user commented.

“Still [red heart emoji] ya Jenelle. Miss you on Teen Mom. Hoping 2020 is your year!” One supportive fan wrote.

“I hope you are doing ok and taking care of yourself and your kids. Best of luck to you,” another fan wrote.

“I hope at some point you get back on Teen Mom 2 or get your own show. You were the main reason I watched,” another user commented.

Evans shocked fans when she revealed she and the kids had left their North Carolina home, and she had filed paperwork to begin the separation process from her husband.

“I’ve mostly kept off social media the past few days because I’ve been focused on making some big life decisions. I’ve lived my life on camera since I was 17 years old. And alot (sic) of it hasn’t been pretty. But its (sic) been my life,” Evans wrote on Instagram Oct. 31. “Like anyone else I want what’s best for my kids and I want to be happy.”

“With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now,” she continued. “The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process. I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together, but you’ll hear from us again soon.”

She was later granted a temporary restraining order against Eason, after submitting paperwork with multiple claims of abuse throughout their marriage. Under the order, Eason is not allowed to contact Evans or her kids. He is also technically not allowed to talk about her on social media, though he still talks about her without naming her on Facebook.

He recently claimed on social media he never loved Evans, and that he has been much “happier” since they separated.