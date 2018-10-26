Jen Harley Reacts to ‘Jersey Shore’ Star Ronnie Ortiz Magro’s Black Eye Photo: ‘I Will Never Speak to Him Again’

After Ronnie Ortiz-Magro posted a photo of a black eye, implying that girlfriend Jen Harley gave it to him, Harley told fans she will never talk to the Jersey Shore Family Vacation star again.

“No I will never speak to him again,” Harley replied to a fan via Instagram on Friday, Us Weekly reports. “I’ve kept my mouth shut for to [sic] long.”

She also reportedly shared a series of text messages between the pair, who share 6-month-old daughter Ariana. She wrote, “the truth about the Black eye lol” on her Instagram Stories.

“I fkin love u and ur s— thing on me. I’ll fix it baby,” a message allegedly from Ortiz-Magro reads. “U want me to post something say that I reacted out of anger and that it was a double sided incendet (sic) and we are working at making things better so we are never black (sic) in that situation again.”

Harley replied, “Lmfao. Nahhh so it look like your (sic) so scared of me you had too (sic).”

“No bc it’s the truth,” he said, to which Harley replied that he makes her “wanna puke right now.”

“It was double-sided and tag post made it look like it wasn’t,” Ortiz-Magro wrote.

Days earlier, the MTV personality shared a photo of himself with a black eye on his Instagram Story.

“Sorry for lying to my friends and family, sometimes u love people so much your (sic) willing to lie and the (sic) hurt the people that love u the most to protect,” he wrote, tagging a woman named Jennifer with the handle @jenx — which is not Harley’s Instagram handle. He added, “Kiddddddddddd.”

The couple’s relationship has been tumultuous to say the least, with it starting with public bickering on social media and escalating to multiple physical altercations. In June, Harley was arrested for dragging Ortiz-Magro with her car while Ariana, who was 2 months old at the time, was in the backseat. The charges were later dropped.

The two seemed to have worked things out for the sake of their daughter, posting photos together while traveling over the last few months. But all that changed when Magro posted the image of his black eye on Wednesday. After that, things turned hostile.

On Friday, Harley addressed the car incident in a comment to a fan, writing “girl he jumped on the car like a psycho when I drove away I didn’t touch him how could I possible [sic] do that to him he did it to himself.”

She also posted a photo of herself with her hair covering one side of her face and scowling up at the camera. She captioned the photo with a jack-o-lantern emoji as well as the hashtags #creepinitreal and #youronyourownbitch.

She also appeared to delete all photos of Ortiz-Magro from her Instagram profile.