Tori Kelly Floored to Receive Flowers From Beyoncé Following Her Hospitalization

Tori Kelly has had a roller coaster couple of weeks due to a hospital stay for blood clot complications. She finally got out of the hospital after over a week under care, coming home to her pets, plenty of flowers, and a surprise from Beyonce.

The latter surprise led to the Grammy winner posting some videos and photos of her return home, including some relaxing with her pair of dogs, Frodo and Dobby, some of her assortment of flower arrangements, and a few other shots from inside her home. Then came the big surprise.

Tori Kelly Gives Health Update Amid Hospitalization: 'Scary Few Days'https://t.co/ci7cfQc15d — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) July 27, 2023

"Hi! Hope you're feeling good! Beyoncé sent flowers to the house. No one was home so they left them under this tree," a text message to Kelly read. "Ummmmm [...] beyonce ?" Kelly responded. She followed the screenshot with a dozen white roses from the pop queen and a big smile on her face.

Kelly was discharged from the hospital on Monday, according to TMZ. The "Nobody Love" musician had been at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for over a week. Her trouble started when she fainted after her heartbeat raised while eating dinner with friends. Reports at the time noted she was out for an extended period and her condition was "really serious." Her friends got her to the hospital while Kelly would reportedly go "in and out of consciousness." The singer was found to have blood clots around her lungs and legs.

The singer shared an update with fans on Thursday with a handwritten note she uploaded to her social media. "Hi friends ... as you may have heard, I'm dealing with some unexpected health challenges," the note read, according to PEOPLE. "it's been a scary few days but i can feel your prayers & can't stop thinking about you. I'm feeling stronger now & hopeful but unfortunately there are still some things to uncover."

Due to her health concerns, her planned EP release for Friday was canceled and will be rescheduled for a future date TBD. "Of course i'm heartbroken about all of the things i had planned for this week of releasing my EP, but i know my health must come first," she finished the note. "Until i see you again, i still want you to enjoy a project that represents the happy place i've been in the last few years. i won't let this hurdle prevent the music from yours on friday!"