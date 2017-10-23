New Jeffrey Dahmer Docuseries to Feature First Interviews With Surviving Victims

Oxygen’s latest big true crime project is all about notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

Dahmer raped, murdered and dismembered 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991. He was sentenced to 16 life sentences for his crimes and was later beaten to death by a fellow inmate.

The network’s two-night special, entitled Dahmer on Dahmer: A Serial Killer Speaks, will rely mainly on investigative journalist Nancy Glass’ televised interviews of the madman.

Glass had exclusive access to Dahmer for interviews and will detail her experiences with him that took place on and off camera.

Additionally, the docuseries will speak to those closest to the case. This including the first interviews with surviving victims Billy Capshaw and Preston Davis. Dahmer’s parents, Lionel and Shari Dahmer, will also speak out about their son for the first time in 20 years.

“Dahmer on Dahmer: A Serial Killer Speaks catapults viewers into Jeffrey Dahmer’s psyche, providing a unique look at the life of a serial killer that shook the nation,” Oxygen programming exec Rod Aissa said. “Nancy Glass’ revealing interview with Dahmer, combined with our access to those who knew him, offers a gripping depiction of a serial killer that walked among us.”

This is just the latest original true crime series Oxygen has produced. The network switched to full-time crime programming back in July and has aired hit shows like Snapped and The Disappearance of Natalee Holloway.

Dahmer on Dahmer: A Serial Killer Speaks premieres Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. EST on Oxygen.