Jeff Lewis Reveals Date Dumped Him After He Complained on Air

Jeff Lewis found himself without a beau, just three days after announcing the relationship on his SiriusXM radio show, Jeff Lewis Live.

The Flipping Out star told his co-host Megen Weaver and guest, Judge Lauren Lake, that he had been “dumped” by his new boyfriend after they went on three dates and got in an argument thanks to something Lewis said on his show.

“I’ve got some bad news for everybody. The chiropractor dumped me last night,” Lewis said, according to PEOPLE. “I tried really hard to put that back together, but it just kept going on and on and on. But I apologized and I was accountable.”

Lewis said that he and the unnamed man were set to have fourth date drinks on Friday, but after his date saw an article about Lewis discussing their previous date on his radio show, he said he felt “like the trust was broken.”

Previously, while Lewis discussed their second date, he said that the contractor set a rule that “anything romantic or sexual stays between us.”

But after noting that the man doesn’t listen to Jeff Lewis Live, he shared some details of their dates, including a restaurant the contractor picked that Lewis didn’t like.

“I want to be an accommodating guy,” Lewis said during the previous episode, explaining that he didn’t tell his date he wasn’t thrilled with the restaurant locale. “I don’t want him to know yet how high maintenance I really am. He needs to fall in love first before he realizes how I really am. We all do that. In three months, I will be real Jeff. But right now, I am fake Jeff.”

He also hinted about a “hypothetical” scenario in which he asked listeners how to handle a situation when “you’re hanging out and the dog keeps jumping up [on the bed].”

“This is where I have to be really careful,” Lewis said of discussing the incident on air. “This is a slippery slope for me and I have a boundary to respect.”

Even though his date hadn’t listened to the show, Lewis said he did text him a link to an article with his on-air comments, writing, “Interesting article.”

Lewis said the two argued via text for over 24 hours into Friday morning, when Lewis said he was dumped.

“He kept saying I was upset and I feel like the trust was broken,” Lewis said Friday. “He was like, ‘You should have just gone over these issues with me even before you talked about me on the radio.’ But I was thinking about that last night. If I’m talking about it before I talk about it on the radio, it feels like a dress rehearsal to me. I want to just be here and be present and talk about what’s on my mind without rehearsing it.”

He added, “That’s the other thing, if we’re fighting for 24 hours about me not liking the restaurant and the dog jumping on the bed, this is nothing.”

He said that despite the argument, he was ready for a fourth date, but got upset when his romantic interest allegedly texted him to say, “We will not be going to my apartment after. I’m just making that clear.”

He hinted that the behavior reminded him of his past relationship with Gage Edward, who he dated for 10 years before announcing the breakup this January.

“So he’s withholding sex. Is that what’s happening?” Lewis said. “Because I went through that for ten years and I don’t wanna do that anymore. Where somebody gets mad at me and they don’t wanna hook up, so they go into the guest room. I don’t wanna do it. And then they’re mad for like three days.”

“I got dumped,” Lewis continued. “But what are you gonna do?”

The breakup came two months after Lewis and Edward announced their breakup after 10 years together. Earlier this week, the two were surprised when their surrogate dropped a lawsuit she had filed against them as well as Bravo and production company Authentic Entertainment for filming the birth of their daughter, Monroe, now 2.