Jax Taylor Takes on Lisa Vanderpump in Biggest ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Tantrum Yet

Vanderpump Rules always brings the drama, but Monday’s episode really delivered as Jax Taylor had a full-on meltdown at SUR in front of Lisa Vanderpump, his co-workers and plenty of customers.

After confronting SUR’s new barback, Adam Spott, as Taylor believed Spott had a crush on Brittany Cartwright, Jax’s longtime girlfriend, things took a turn as Taylor switched targets midway through the evening.

Elsewhere at SUR, James Kennedy approached Ariana Madix and Lala Kent to discuss Taylor’s theory that Kennedy and Kristen Doute had hooked up during the group’s trip to Mexico, commenting on their co-worker’s insistence that pool cushions were serving as evidence.

“I remember saying to him, ‘Can I sleep out here?’ And he goes, ‘grab a pillow,’” Kennedy said. “Jax is the motherf–ker that threw me under the bus.”

It’s unclear whether Taylor heard the conversation or simply decided to air his own feelings on the matter, but the 38-year-old appeared after his conversation with Spott, seemingly more intoxicated and angrier than he was before.

Taylor began ranting at his co-workers, including bosses Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd, flashing both his middle fingers at them in his rage.

“F— you all, you f—ing lying sacks of goddamn s—,” he yelled in the middle of the busy restaurant. “F— you all.”

It appeared that Taylor believed that Kennedy, while drunk on a golf course in Mexico, had admitted to hooking up with Doute. The only proof the camera has of this interaction is Kennedy telling Taylor and Tom Sandoval, “Hang out with Kristen? I mean, a little bit, but not really.”

In her on-camera interview, Vanderpump was not happy with Taylor’s behavior.

“Of all the places that you choose to have a meltdown, why choose the place that has paid your bills for the last seven years?” she said.

At the end of the clip, Vanderpump told him to leave, which he eventually did, though not before Sandoval attempted to calm him down.

The gesture clearly wasn’t appreciated by Taylor, who seethed that Sandoval was “f–king buddy buddy” with Kennedy.

“He f–king said it on the damn golf course,” Taylor said before taking off his microphone, yelling, “You guys are all f—king delusional.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Monday at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo Credit: Bravo