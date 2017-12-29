‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Member Jax Taylor’s Father Dies

Vanderpump Rules cast member Jax Taylor‘s father has died after a battle with cancer, the reality personality announced on Twitter Thursday.

My heart is broken, I lost my best friend and the best man I have ever met last night, I love you so much dad I can’t even breathe anymore, only person not letting me fall right now is my amazing girlfriend. I love you dad. — Jax Taylor (@mrjaxtaylor) December 29, 2017

“My heart is broken, I lost my best friend and the best man I have ever met last night,” Taylor tweeted on Dec. 28. “I love you so much dad I can’t even breathe anymore, only person not letting me fall right now is my amazing girlfriend [Brittany Cartwright]. I love you dad.”

Taylor’s father, Ronald Cauchi, passed away after battling stage IV cancer, with Taylor recently telling The Daily Dish that his father was diagnosed with stage IV esophageal cancer around October.

“It’s rough, because my dad, he’s like my idol,” he said. “My dad was always the person who never got sick, I always looked up to him. … It’s hurt our family. It’s hurt everybody. It just really sucks. During the holidays, it doesn’t make it any easier.”

After Taylor shared the news of his father’s death, several of his co-stars reached out with messages of support.

“Let’s flood @mrjaxtaylor with love and compassion. So sorry for your loss my friend,” Tom Schwartz tweeted, while Peter Madrigal wrote, “I’m so sorry brother.”

