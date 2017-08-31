Javi Marroquin ‘Upset’ With Kailyn Lowry Over Nude Photo Scandal

Javi Marroquin is speaking out after Kailyn Lowry accused him of cheating on her while they were together.

In the latest episode of Teen Mom 2, Lowry has a conversation about the possibility that Marroquin leaked details of her pregnancy. She then blasted him and said she could leak a nude photo of him that was sent to her by a third party, claiming he was being unfaithful.

Marroquin has always insisted that the photo was fake, and was apparently “upset” with Lowry for bringing it up as fact. He took to Instagram to clear up the situation with all the Teen Mom 2 viewers.

“A while back a picture had surfaced someone sent Kail trying to say it was me and all this other nonsense,” he wrote. “Kail approached me and I told her it wasn’t me. (Dude was wearing white ankle socks at that.) Whether she believes me or not, I cannot control. I watched tonight’s episode, and I’m upset she brought up that picture saying it was me when I had already told her it wasn’t.”

However, it appears the MTV personality isn’t getting too heated about the comments. He revealed that he’s since spoken to his ex and the two had a civil conversation about the incident.

“Part of being on this show is opening our lives to you guys and taking in all the love (which is appreciated) and all the hate at the same time,” he wrote. “Reliving moments we’ve moved on from. I texted Kail and luckily we are in a good place now where we can talk about things instead of arguing. Just had to clear my name don’t like when my character is questioned.”

Marroquin also denied leaking Lowry’s pregnancy in the post.

