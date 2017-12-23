Watch Javi Marroquin Beg Kailyn Lowry for Second Chance on ‘Marriage Boot Camp’

On Friday’s season finale of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, Javi Marroquin tried one last attempt to save his marriage with Kailyn Lowry.

In a preview from the show, posted exclusively by OK! Magazine, Marroquin is in tears as Lowry reveals what’s in her ring box.

“This experience has been a crazy ride. It makes me think of our wedding and just brings back old memories I guess. But until we understand each other and communicate, we’re not going to work out,” Marroquin tells Lowry.

Lowry notes that Marroquin is the father of her son, but she doesn’t think they are in love any longer.

“You’re a hard worker. I know at one point we were in love, but I just don’t feel like we’re there anymore,” the Teen Mom 2 star said.

At that moment, Marroquin realizes that he’s not going to win her back, but he still has a wedding ring in his box.

“I just wanted to be able to try one last time. From the bottom of my heart, I love you,” he tells her through tears.

Sadly for Marroquin, we know Lowry is not going to take him back. Since breaking up with Marroquin, she’s had a second child, Lux Russell, with friend Chris Lopez. Meanwhile, Marroquin is dating another Teen Mom star, Briana DeJesus, and was deployed by the Air Force again earlier this month.

During earlier episodes of Marriage Boot Camp, Lowry admitted to cheating on Marroquin while he was deployed. Marroquin also admitted to cheating on Lowry.

Marriage Boot Camp airs on WE tv on Fridays at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT.