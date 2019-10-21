HGTV’s Jasmine Roth Teases ‘Very Different’ Reno Results With Edgy New Series ‘Rock the Block’ (Exclusive)

HGTV is raising the stakes with its newest home renovation competition series, Rock the Block set to premiere Monday night. Pitting four of the network’s hottest designers against each other as they work over the course of four weeks to renovate identical suburban homes in the greater Los Angeles area, the edgy series is beaming with more than just stylish designs and girl power as one of the show’s stars Jasmine Roth reveals.

In an exclusive with PopCulture.com ahead of the anticipated premiere Monday night, Hidden Potential star, Roth dished all about our next HGTV obsession, sharing how it’s the network’s “perfect showcase” of powerhouse designers including, Mina Starsiak (Good Bones), Leanne Ford (Restored by the Fords) and Alison Victoria (Windy City Rehab), and proving there is no one way to do things in life.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“[Rock the Block] is a great way to show that there isn’t a right or wrong way to do something,” Roth told PopCulture.com. “It really does just depend on your personal preference and personal taste, and what makes you happy.”

Roth goes on to share that while the four designing women took the same exact house and made it their own, the results are all “very different.”

“Like, very different,” she stressed, adding how it’s unlike anything she ever expected. “I think it’s really cool for people to see that — I think sometimes, you fall into this rut where you’re like, ‘Well, I really would like to do this, but I think I should or I’m supposed to do something else.’ I think it’s good to open people’s eyes to the fact that you can do what you want to do and you can take a stage, and make it your own. There’s something very empowering about that.”

She adds that ideal is the show’s “main takeaway” for not just viewers, but her fellow designers as well whom Roth was humbled to work with, especially with all their creative energy.

“It was really cool,” Roth said. “I had just finished the Brady Bunch house with Mina and Leanne, so we just worked collaboratively on a project, and that was a really awesome opportunity to kind of work together and become friends, to have this common goal.”

The Californian goes on to share that though she hadn’t met Victoria prior to the show, she’s also been a huge fan of the Illinois-based designer, admitting it was “so cool” to all come together. “New friends, old friends — and it was really interesting,” she said. “We are all super competitive people, but also we’re competitive with ourselves.”

Roth says because none of them knew how exactly the other designer was undertaking their home renovation, it really upped the ante on competition.

“Because we didn’t know what the other person is doing or what the other competitors were doing, it was more like, ‘Okay, I just know I have to bring it. I know I have to do my best.’ And it really didn’t matter what the other people were doing because we didn’t know what they were doing. It was all in good fun. We were very friendly. We had a great time. To work through top secrets mission set up, we had to mess with each other a little bit,” she laughed.

Roth discloses it was really “an awesome opportunity to work on such a big project together,” amid a number of challenges.

“And to overcome those challenges, even though they were independent challenges, we kind of were all in the same boat, and we’re all kind of fighting the same fight,” she admits. “So, it was just cool to have that shared experience. At the end of the day, I’d say we’re all friends and it was a lot of fun!”

Roth goes on to detail some of the challenges she faced while working on her own home alongside her crew, revealing the “entire thing” was a challenge in spite of getting a brand new house, especially in keeping with a timeline.

“It is not very much time and even though it’s four weeks, we had different places due at different times,” she said. “And, trying to get everything done, even though it was based on an appraisal and staging doesn’t necessarily affect an appraisal — it does — it’s nice to have a space that looks finished.”

Sharing that she was not just “super competitive” like her fellow designers, Roth says she wants all her spaces to consistently be a reflection of not just herself, but of her brand and talent.

“I put a lot of pressure on every single room, on every single project,” she said. “I pulled out all the stops and so, I would say literally, I’ve never worked so hard in my life.”

In order to morph their homes into the ultimate suburban oasis, HGTV gave its stars a budget of $175,000 each. With the four women using each home as a direct reflection of their distinctive vision, the network states in a press release that the winner will go on to gain the satisfaction of beating the best in the business, and getting a street named after them. With endless possibilities in both design and construction, a range of network personalities star in Rock the Block, including Property Brothers star, Drew Scott as host and guest judges, Tarek El Moussa, Mike Holmes, and Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt.

With Rock the Block leading the charge in creative programming among HGTV’s growing catalog of home design and renovation shows, Roth says the series was an awesome experience and one she is greatly humbled by, especially when it comes to working with Starsiak, Ford and Victoria.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Roth (@jasminerothofficial) on Oct 10, 2019 at 7:21pm PDT

“I know that sounds cheesy, but I am a huge HGTV fan, I always have been — I watch all of these shows and followed all of these ladies as designers before I ever even was on HGTV,” Roth said. “The only reason I said yes was because I was so excited to be able to work with these other designers and get to spend time with them.”

Even though it was a ton of work as well, Roth says her biggest takeaway from all of this was just “how cool” it was to work with the three designers.

“I think the very best part of it was at the very end, when we got to go in and see the other competitors’ houses. It blew my mind. I think the viewers are going to think it’s so cool to see the same space in four different ways.”

Rock the Block premieres Oct. 21 at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.

Photo credit: HGTV / Discovery