HGTV’s Jasmine Roth Talks ‘Different Vibe’ With New Series ‘Rock the Block’ Ahead of Fall Premiere (Exclusive)

HGTV is getting fans ready for their next obsession with its newest home renovation competition series starring its hottest network stars in Rock the Block, set to premiere later this fall. Bringing the best of the best together, the new show sees four renovators square off to transform four identical suburban properties in the greater Los Angeles area into one-of-a-kind homes that standout from the rest on the block.

In an exclusive with PopCulture.com while chatting about A Very Brady Renovation, one of the Rock the Block stars, Jasmine Roth shared details of the upcoming series, which will see her renovate the homes alongside HGTV‘s Mina Starsiak of Good Bones; Leanne Ford of Restored by the Fords; and, Alison Victoria of Windy City Rehab.

“It’s four designers, we all got identical homes at the beginning of the show and a set amount of money and a set amount of time,” Roth told PopCulture.com. “And whoever’s home appraises the highest at the end of the set time, wins.”

In order to morph the home into the ultimate suburban oasis, HGTV gave its stars a budget of $175,000 each. With the designing women using each home as a direct reflection of their distinctive vision, the network states in a press release that the winner will go on to gain the satisfaction of beating the best in the business, and getting a street named after them.

With endless possibilities in both design and construction, a range of HGTV stars, including Tarek El Moussa, Mike Holmes, and Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt play judges.

“It’s going to be a really, really fun show,” Roth said. “A lot of competition and it was interesting because three of the four designers on Rock the Block — myself, Leanne and Mina — we were all on the Brady show, together. We’re all friends and we all have that rapport. To go in and then compete against each other, it was all friendly competition.”

With the experience being a surreal one and something she is ecstatic for fans to watch, she adds: “But it was definitely a different vibe.”

In addition to the four HGTV renovators taking part, the series is hosted by Property Brothers twin, Drew Scott, who Roth reveals she looks up to in the business as she has “grown up watching” him and his brother, Jonathan Scott.

“I’ve watched them for years and years, and so to actually work with them [on A Very Brady Renovation] was so fun. They were very competitive, which I didn’t necessarily expect,” she laughed of the experience. “And so, it was funny to see how they’re constantly thinking like, ‘Okay, what can I do to the other?’ Drew’s like, ‘What can I do to Jonathan to mess with him?‘ It was just, really funny and we kind of all got caught up in that a bit as well.”

Rock the Block premieres Oct. 21 at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.

Photo credit: Leonard Ortiz/Digital First Media/Orange County Register via Getty Images