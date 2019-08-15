Jana Duggar Treats Sister Joy-Anna to a Girls Day in Wake of Her Miscarriage

Joy-Anna (Duggar) Forsyth is leaning on family in the wake of her devastating miscarriage. On Wednesday, the Counting On star, who is married to Austin Forsyth, revealed that she spent the day getting in some sister time with older sister Jana Duggar as her sister-in-law Anna Duggar watched her son Gideon.

“She took me to lunch, nails, coffee, & shopping!” Forsyth captioned a photo of herself and Duggar sitting in chairs at a spa. “Thank you, [Jana Duggar] for spoiling me today!”

“And thank you [Anna Duggar] for keeping Gideon!” she added of the soon-to-be mom of six, adding the hashtags “great time great talks,” “I love you,” and “she spoils me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Austin 🧡 Joy Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Aug 13, 2019 at 3:28pm PDT

The post drew plenty of support from Duggar’s family in the comments section, including the two Duggar women who stepped in to help set up the fun day.

“Aww, Joy!” Forsyth’s older sister wrote. “You’re too kind. I love you so much!”

Meanwhile, Anna suggested that such outings need to occur more often so that she can spend more time with Gideon, writing, “Y’all need to do this more often! Gideon is the happiest little boy ever! We had a great time with him!”

Lauren (Swanson) Duggar and husband Josiah Duggar, who experienced the miscarriage of their first child in October of 2018, also commented on the post, writing, “Sister dates are the best! So glad y’all got to do this!”

The Wednesday outing came just a month after Forsyth and her husband made the heartbreaking announcement that they had lost their second child, a daughter they had named Annabell Elise, after having announced they were expecting in May.

“Although we don’t understand why, God has given us unexplainable peace and comfort during this very difficult time. Yes, it still hurts and we have cried countless tears, but we know that we can trust the Lord,” they shared the news with their followers. “In the words of King David after the loss of his baby, ‘I shall go to him, but he shall not return to me'(2 Sam 12:33). We don’t grieve as those who have no hope because we trust that we will see this little one again.”

In the weeks since their loss, the couple has been spending plenty of time with their loved ones, though they haven’t shied away from being open about the heartbreak they have experienced. In a post in late July, Forsyth wrote that she misses “my little girl so much,” adding that “God has given us so much comfort.”